OGDEN — The City Council says the mechanism that identifies and funds major infrastructure projects in Ogden should be more transparent and representative of the community's needs.
So Ogden's legislative body says it's working with the city administration to develop an ordinance that will do just that.
The city's Capital Improvement Plan includes a host of projects, ranked in order of significance and importance, that could be completed during a five-year time frame. In recent years, significant projects like the ongoing $7 million overhaul of 20th Street, the first phase of the West Ogden Trackline Bike Park and restoration work on the Weber and Ogden rivers have all been funded through the process.
Other items, like improvements to the Ogden-Hinckley Airport, the replacement of aging city water infrastructure and a new fleet of garbage trucks have also been funded through the plan.
But during this year's CIP process, council members began putting a microscope on how the process works.
In April, despite a recommendation from the city's planning commission, a fix for the Marshall White Center's pool was conspicuously absent from the CIP.
The pool, which has been closed more than two years after large cracks were discovered in its surface, has been a constant topic of conversation at council meetings and the Planning Commission had recommended the council create a separate project on the CIP to allocate $2 million to either repair the center’s pool or replace it.
Ogden City Public Services Director Jay Lowder told council members that while the city administration was obviously aware of the pool situation and strongly considered the project, they ultimately decided against it because of costs and the possibility of the city building a new recreation center. The council followed suit and voted to keep the project off the list, but after some public backlash on the decision, vowed to review the CIP process.
Ogden Council Policy Analyst Amy Mabey said a new plan for the CIP process includes creating a webpage with an interactive map, where citizens can review the status and details of proposed projects. The plan will also be developed in line with the timing of the city's budget, instead of months before, which is how the process currently works.
The proposal could also include changing the way projects are prioritized. Currently, the council and the administration identify needed projects and then rank each of them in order of importance. After some back and forth negotiation, the lists are merged a plan is adopted. Mabey said instead of having a numbered ranking systems, projects might also simply be tabbed "high," "low" or "medium" priority.
"I know sometimes we have to rearrange projects based on opportunity ... but it's helpful to think about it more in those bigger chunks than one through 10," said Angela Choberka.
Mabey said the numbered ranking system also makes it hard to rank between completely different areas of capital improvement, like economic development projects or public services improvement projects.
"It's hard to rank those next to each other," she said.
Council member Rich Hyer said the proposed changes to the CIP plan should help bring Ogden citizens out of the dark when it comes to taxpayer-funded improvements being made across their city.
"I think it's going to engage the stakeholders a lot better," he said. "Which is really what our rankings should be — representative of the citizens that are giving us input."