OGDEN — City officials hope a $250,000 bike park to be built on a nine-acre piece of vacant land will help spur activity in a developing section of west Ogden.
Ogden City will soon solicit contractor proposals for a mountain bike park planned for the northern edge of the city’s Trackline Economic Development Area. The city recently received a $124,778 Utah Outdoor Recreation grant, which will be put toward the project.
Administered by the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, the grant requires a city match of equal value. The Ogden Trails Network has raised $20,000 for the project. The city will transfer money from a dormant trails project and offer in-kind donations in the form of volunteer hours, to secure the remaining funds.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the project will include single-track bike trails, obstacles, an entry kiosk and signage. The park will be within a stone’s throw of the Weber River and the Centennial Trail. He said the park will be free and open to the public, but city-sponsored events will also be held there.
Before the project moves forward, the Ogden City Council must first amend the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and approve transferring $70,294 that was previously earmarked for a project on the Centennial Trail.
During a recent City Council work session, some council members raised concerns about potential city liability, in the event users of the park get injured. Deputy City Attorney Mark Stratford said liability wouldn’t be an issue.
“There might be higher possibility someone gets injured,” he said. “But as far as liability goes, it’s the same as any other city park.”
Anderson said if everything goes according to plan, the project will be complete by the summer of 2020.
Brandon Cooper, Ogden’s Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development, said the idea for the bike park predates the state grant. Cooper said the project fits perfectly with the city’s vision for the Trackline plan.
The redevelopment effort includes 122 acres between 24th Street and Middleton Road from the railroad tracks to G Avenue. Beginning in the 1930s, the area was home to the Ogden livestock yards and was once a thriving economic hub. When the stock yards were shut down in the 1970s, the area quickly grew dilapidated and had been mostly uninhabited until Trackline was established by City Council action in 2013.
The development includes a mix of commercial, manufacturing and light industrial space, including a 51-acre outdoor recreation business park called the Ogden Business Exchange. The park is centered around the historic Ogden Exchange building, once the administrative home of the stock yards.
Today, a mix of local and international companies now do business out of the park, including breweries, bicycle companies and more.