OGDEN — The city's planning commission will hold a public hearing on future plans for one of Ogden's largest and most affluent neighborhoods.
The city’s planning division is in the final stages of updating the Southeast Ogden Community Plan. The commission will hold a public hearing, accepting input on the plan, at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Ogden Municipal Building. The commission is charged with reviewing the plan and after hearing from the public, will provide a recommendation to the Ogden City Council on whether to deny or approve the plan.
One of 15 planning communities in Ogden, the Southeast Community generally includes everything in Ogden south of 36th Street and east of Gramercy Avenue.
The area includes large employment centers like Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital, and also features a thriving commercial district surrounding those two organizations.
According to Ogden’s website, community plans “create a vision” for different sectors of the city, with input taken from residents, political leaders, developers, business owners and others. The plans provide official city guidance for things like community facilities, neighborhood identities, economic development, environmental issues, housing, land-use and transportation.
Ogden's planning staff developed a list of goals and strategies that will be reviewed by the planning commission and if ultimately approved by the council, will be integrated into the General Plan. Some of the goals include protecting existing single family housing, incorporating student housing and other high density housing without impacting the single family neighborhoods and improving bicycle infrastructure, traffic flow and trails.
The Southeast Ogden Community Plan was last updated in 1987, according to the planning department. The new version of the plan will likely include new zoning and ordinances that would preserve the historical character of the community while helping it thrive in the future.
According to city planning documents, the area has a population of just over 9,000, with 3,500 housing units. Aside from the university and the hospital, the majority of the community consists of single-family homes, roads and vacant land. Most of the remaining vacant land features a slope of more than 30 percent and isn’t developable. More than 90% of the area is zoned for residential uses.