CLEARFIELD — Clearfield has taken a big step forward in northern Utah's pickleball world.
The city has unveiled a 16-court complex at Steed Park, the largest facility between the Salt Lake City area and Brigham City. “With 16 courts in one location, I look forward to Clearfield being able to host regional tournaments and showcase our great city," Mayor Mark Shepherd said in a statement.
It's already seeing use, but a grand opening is set for July 15 to formally inaugurate the facility. It's to start at 6 p.m. that day at Steed Park, 300 N. 1000 West.
The news was greeted with enthusiasm by pickleball aficianado Mark Floyd, president of the Ogden Pickleball Association. "That's a big accomplishment and it's fantastic for the pickleball community," he said.
North Ogden, Ogden, West Haven, Farmington and Kaysville all have pickleball facilities, among other locales. But Clearfield's is now the largest between Salt Lake City and Brigham City, as city officials point out. What's more, it will be lit, a big deal since pickleball is frequently played in the early morning or late evening, when temperatures are cooler and the natural sunlight dimmer. "The 16 courts with lights is the key," Floyd said.
The project cost $700,000, with funds coming from a special city tax meant to generate funding for arts, parks and recreation projects. Rarely used tennis courts at Steed Park were removed to make way for the pickleball facility and the city plans to add parking nearby to accommodate tournaments and league play.
Shepherd called pickleball one of the fastest-growing sports in the country and Jenn Wiggins, digital media specialist for Clearfield, cited the sport's accessibility to those of varied athletic abilities.
"The sport requires less strength than tennis when hitting the ball, the courts are the size of badminton courts so there is less space to cover while running, etc. It is a sport that offers those who are already athletic competitive opportunities like play in leagues and tournaments, but it is also an easy sport to learn as a beginner," Wiggins said.
Syracuse is planning to build its own pickleball courts, possibly by the fall. Michael Johnson of the Syracuse Parks and Recreation Department said six courts with lights are planned, tapping a mix of funds generated by the public and provided by the city.
Among the other larger pickleball locales in the extended area are Bluffdale City in southern Salt Lake County, home to a 16-court complex, and Brigham City, home to 17 courts, according to Wiggins.