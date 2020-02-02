FARMINGTON — Commissioners have approved an almost $5,000 raise for the Davis County attorney, whose pay had not kept up with that of the county public defenders coordinator.
Troy Rawlings, the elected county attorney who took office in 2011, received a 2% raise, boosting his annual pay to $193,978 for 2020, according to information provided by Debra Alexander, the county’s human resources director.
The three-member commission approved the increase Tuesday.
Alexander and county Clerk-Auditor Curtis Koch said the raise grew out of compensation discussions during the annual budget process last fall. At that time, officials noted a “compression” issue, where Rawlings’ salary was close to being eclipsed by the $193,787 pulled down by Todd Utzinger, an employee who supervises lawyers representing indigent criminal defendants for the county.
Rank-and-file county employees received a 2% raise, but commissioners decided not to give raises to any elected officials when they passed the budget in December.
But because the compression issue remained, commissioners chose to address it separately now, Alexander said.
Koch said officials monitor salaries and occasionally make market adjustments.
“We look at the jobs and what the market is and look at the responsibility and liability associated with those positions and try to compensate them fairly,” Koch said.
While employees such as Utzinger are eligible for performance raises, over time their compensation may outstrip those of elected counterparts.
Alexander said that in this case, the experienced Utzinger runs an important program that is highly regarded statewide in the realm of indigent defense, so he has fared well in pay increases.
As Utzinger approached making more than the county attorney, it highlighted the fact that Rawlings administers a substantially larger legal program, covering both criminal and civil operations.
“That created an equity issue,” Alexander said. “That’s part of the reason why it was revisited. What we’re trying to do is keep those equitable.”
Comparable salaries in the area include the Salt Lake City attorney at $190,425, and the Salt Lake County district attorney at $189,963, according to Alexander.
She said independent salary compilation databases for the Wasatch Front report salary averages of $207,563 to $214,800 for attorneys with 18-plus years of experience.
Meantime, two Davis County elected officials receive significantly less than their counterparts in equivalent elected and appointed positions.
Kelly Sparks, the Davis sheriff, receives $128,170. Comparative salaries include the Salt Lake County sheriff, $165,404; Summit County sheriff, $140,556; and police chiefs in Salt Lake City ($171,531), Sandy ($155,169), Orem ($151,124) and Murray ($148,485).
Davis’s clerk-auditor, Koch, is paid $150,010, while holders of the separate clerk and auditor posts in Salt Lake County each receive $162,539. The appointed West Valley City finance director gets $170,606. Salary averages for senior finance officers are $175,468 to $298,838, Alexander said.