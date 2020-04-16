SALT LAKE CITY — Increasingly contentious efforts to turn a swath of western Weber County into a city are the focus of another legislative proposal set to go before Utah lawmakers at their special session starting Thursday.
House Bill 3004 would allow a group of property owners in the area of the proposed new city to seek annexation into adjacent Plain City instead, thereby reducing the footprint of the proposed new locale. Greg Bell, one of the leaders behind the incorporation push, says HB 3004 would undermine and disenfranchise those who successfully petitioned for the vote on creating the new city.
There’s no assurance the bill will move forward. Dealing with coronavirus fallout will be the major focus for Utah Senate and House members at the special session.
Even so, the proposal has riled proponents of the push to turn the unincorporated portion of Weber County west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven into a new city called West Weber. Supporters of the new city launched an online petition drive to express opposition to the measure. And Bell plans to submit the foes’ petitions to Gov. Gary Herbert and other elected leaders to make them aware of their concerns with HB 3004.
“We’re hundreds of voters that need to see this vote to the end,” Bell said Wednesday. The Change.org petition had 519 signatures as of late Wednesday afternoon.
HB 3004 seemingly runs counter to another measure, House Bill 393, approved just last month by Utah lawmakers during the regular session. HB 393, signed into law by Herbert on March 24, states that no annexations by established cities may occur from an area that’s part of a proposed new city that’s the focus of a looming ballot question on incorporation. The West Weber initiative falls under the new law’s dictates, according to HB 393 sponsor Rep. Steve Waldrip, and it had presumably halted the Plain City annexation initiative — at least until after Nov. 3.
If it passes, HB 3004 gives new life to the opponents of incorporation who instead want to be part of Plain City. Plain City Mayor Jon Beesley, sympathetic to the contingent seeking annexation into his city, didn’t immediately respond to a Standard-Examiner request for comment, nor did Utah Sen. Gregg Buxton. Buxton is the Senate sponsor of both HB 3004 and HB 393. Waldrip sponsored both bills in the House.
In response to the proposed ballot question on incorporation, a contingent of property owners who own land in the area approached Plain City, seeking annexation into that city instead. That process started around January, and Beesley told the Standard-Examiner last month that the landowners “would much rather be in an established city.”
Waldrip said the controversy underscores the “tough balance” between the property rights of the landowners seeking annexation into Plain City and the right of self-determination of those pushing for the incorporation vote. Depending on whether HB 3004 passes, the issue could require review by the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, Waldrip said, and could even escalate into a legal battle.
The contingent that put the incorporation question on the ballot argues that turning the unincorporated area in question into a city would give those living there more say in managing it. The new city, as originally proposed, is home to around 4,700 people and covers 57 square miles.
The special session starting Thursday is to last 10 days.