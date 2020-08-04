A state court has rejected a group of Utah Republican caucus system hard-liners' defamation lawsuit against a party activist who widely criticized their actions.
Seven current or former GOP State Central Committee members sued Daryl Acumen in 2018, accusing him of defamation and electronic communications harassment.
Acumen, a former Central Committee member and chair of the Utah Black Republican Assembly, sent an email and made social media commentary vehemently opposing a party bylaw favored by the seven.
In the bylaw, the party served notice that it would not recognize candidates who chose to seek the signature-gathering path to gain a spot on the party primary ballot.
The seven were part of the so-called "Gang of 51," a contingent of Central Committee members who opposed the signature path.
That path had been allowed by the Legislature in the 2014 Senate Bill 54, which governed political party nominating processes.
Acumen and other supporters of a more open path to party nominations over the years have emerged victorious, because the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 refused to hear the state party's appeal against SB 54.
But during the bylaw fight, the seven — including three Central Committee members from Weber County — sued Acumen in 2nd District Court in Farmington.
They argued that Acumen's email stirring up party leaders about the potentially legal ramifications of the bylaw change was electronic communications harassment because they received hundreds of emails as a result.
In his email, Acumen told party members that the signature path opponents' bylaw flouted state election law and constituted a class B misdemeanor.
"By jeopardizing our place on the 2018 ballot, our SCC representatives have acted illegally, irresponsibly, recklessly, and against our interests," he said.
District Judge David Connors ruled in favor of Acumen, saying the email did not constitute electronic harassment and that Acumen's comments were protected political speech.
And in its ruling released last week, the Utah Court of Appeals in Salt Lake City agreed.
"Acumen’s emails and social media post were unquestionably political speech, which enjoys the broadest protection under the First Amendment," the July 30 court opinion said.
"Acumen’s emails critiqued the propriety of the bylaw allowing the (party) to expel party members who made it onto the primary ballot via the signature-gathering route," it said. "Given the readers’ understanding that Acumen’s emails and social media post were part of that heated public debate, they would have taken them with a grain of salt, regarding them as exaggerated and polemicized.”
The court concluded, "Acumen could not reasonably be said to have accused plaintiffs of illegal activity simply for voting in favor of the bylaw. Plaintiffs’ claim for electronic communications harassment likewise fails because Acumen sent the emails and made the social media post for a legitimate business purpose."
Seth Needs, an attorney representing the seven, said Tuesday he had no comment on the ruling or whether they would appeal it to the Utah Supreme Court.
Todd Weiler, Acumen's attorney, said the ruling "essentially said political speech is still protected."
Weiler, who is a Republican state senator from Woods Cross, said Acumen "tried to alert a wider audience" about the dangers of the bylaw, and the seven "tried to silence him by suing him for defamation."
Several of the same party members also sued Acumen in federal court as well, accusing him of illegally intercepting electronic messages during a State Central Committee meeting.
In April, Acumen was dropped from that suit in a settlement with the plaintiffs.