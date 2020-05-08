OGDEN — As of early March, efforts to encourage participation in the U.S. Census Bureau‘s 2020 headcount seemed to be moving ahead smoothly.
Janet Jarnagin, a community school coordinator at Ogden’s James Madison Elementary for United Way of Northern Utah, said she and others had started encouraging participation among parents at the school. An ice cream social, among other activities, was planned to help those who needed help filling out the online census form.
But with the coronavirus outbreak and guidance to avoid person-to-person contact to prevent its spread, all that planning “went out the door,” Jarnagin said. Now she worries about the possible upshot — an undercount of the local population and a corresponding dip in federal funding coming this way.
“It’s not worked out like we hoped and our population is one that needs to be counted,” Jarnagin said.
As of Thursday, the response rate to the Census Bureau survey among residents in the tract containing James Madison in east-central Ogden measured just 41%, lagging behind the 58.5% figure for the city as a whole, the 64.8% rate for Weber County, and the 62.1% rate for Utah. The national figure was 58.1%. There’s still time — the deadline to respond to the 2020 census has been extended from July 31 to Oct. 31, due to coronavirus.
“I’m not worried yet,” said Viviana Felix, diversity affairs officer for the city of Ogden and co-chairwoman of the committee promoting participation in the city. “I think once August comes and even September and there isn’t a steady increase, I might be worried then.”
Whatever the case, the many activities planned to encourage participation — the ice cream social at James Madison, registration assistance at the Main Branch library and more — have been scrapped, and Felix and the others involved in promoting participation are rethinking things. The response rates in several other census tracts in Ogden are also less than 50% at this stage, among the lowest along the Wasatch Front, and the stakes are noteworthy. Some federal dollars are doled out based on the population as determined in the headcount, held once every 10 years. If the numbers come in low, there’s no way to fix things.
“Unfortunately we don’t get a second chance with getting this data. It’s one chance and do it right,” Felix said.
The Census Bureau mailed notices about the headcount to each household in March, spurring, perhaps, most of the participation thus far. Taking part is required by law. Given restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the local followup efforts, for now, are focused on things like signage placed around the city encouraging the public to fill out their forms, which may be completed online.
Signs, both in Spanish and English, have been placed in areas where response rates are the lowest, such as around James Madison Elementary. Reminder forms, likewise, have been sent to the homes of Ogden School District students, urging participation. Felix said she plans to reach out to religious leaders in the city to see if they can aid in promoting participation. Ultimately, she hopes the coronavirus threat eases enough to allow for public activities.
“If anything, we’ll have events in the fall,” she said.
Jarnagin, too, does what she can as she distributes food and other items outside James Madison, alongside school workers and volunteers who hand out lunches each day for students. Those efforts, meant to help those in need, started in response to the coronavirus outbreak and the uptick in joblessness it’s caused.
Jarnagin will encourage those seeking assistance at her outpost to fill out the census survey, which can be completed on cell phones. Because of coronavirus safety guidelines, however, she can’t do much more.
“We can’t say, ‘Hand me your phone and I’ll help you,’” she said.
‘TIED TO SOCIO-ECONOMICS’
The lower count in central Ogden, same as during the last headcount in 2010, had been expected. Income and home ownership levels are generally lower in the area compared to the rest of Weber County, which bears on such things, according to Leah Murray. She’s a Weber State University political scientist who’s helping promote the count on the WSU campus.
“I think it’s probably tied to socio-economics. I think it’s probably tied to connection to the community,” Murray said.
Renters may feel less connected to a locale than homeowners, and thus feel less inclined to take part in things like the census survey, she said. The undocumented population, which Murray suspects is present in central Ogden, may be leery of filling out a government form, though there are no questions on the form related to immigration status. Lower-income residents, in general, may not feel government works for them, also contributing to lower participation.
Indeed, in contrast to the 41% response rate in the neighborhood around James Madison Elementary — among the lowest in Weber County — figures in other sections of Ogden and in surrounding communities ranged from around 65% to 80%.
Whatever the cause for lower response rates, efforts like Jarnagin’s and Felix’s are aimed at countering such attitudes.
Eventually, Census Bureau workers will knock on the doors of those who haven’t completed their forms, asking that they do so. The Census Bureau announced Tuesday that representatives would start leaving questionnaire packets at households that don’t receive mail, focusing in Utah for now on the Salt Lake City and Orem areas. Door knocking and visits to households that still haven’t answered the survey after that are to start Aug. 11 and continue until Oct. 31, according to the Census Bureau’s current operational schedule.