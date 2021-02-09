SALT LAKE CITY — Former Davis County prosecutor Cristina Ortega has been appointed to a 2nd District Court judgeship in Ogden.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox's office announced the appointment Tuesday.
Since 2018, Ortega has been a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City. In that job, she also has been the office's liaison with all state and federal law enforcement agencies in the state.
Ortega previously was a deputy attorney in the Davis County Attorney’s Office and a deputy district attorney in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.
“From her undergraduate and law school days to her legal career, Cristina Ortega has a track record of excellence,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “Her experience as a prosecutor coupled with her experience serving on many community boards shows her devotion to public service.”
Ortega received her law degree from the University of Utah's S.J. Quinney College of Law and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice-law enforcement and in Latin American studies-legal studies from Weber State University.
“I am beyond ecstatic and humbled in this appointment to the Second District Court,” Ortega said in a prepared statement. “I know that a position on the bench comes with great responsibility. I want Governor Cox and the people of the great state of Utah to know that, if confirmed, I will work hard every day to apply the rule of law with fidelity and impartiality. It will be a true honor and privilege to serve the community that has given so much to me.”
The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Ortega's appointment.
Those wanting to comment should contact committee staff member Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Utah State Capitol, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All statements should include the commenter’s name, telephone number and mailing address.
The committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Ortega will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ernie W. Jones in Ogden on March 16.
The 2nd Judicial District includes Davis, Morgan and Weber counties.