OGDEN — Gustavo Ruiz de Chavez, brought illegally to the United States from Mexico City by his mother, can breathe a little easier.
For now, at least.
"Most definitely a sense of relief," he said, reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday blocking President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, or DACA. "But again, who knows what's going to happen. ... The fight's not over. It's never over."
Ruiz de Chavez, who grew up in Ogden though he's originally from Mexico, is one of around 8,600 DACA recipients in Utah and 649,000 in all around the country. The program, launched in 2012 during the administration of President Barack Obama, gives undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children a means to lawfully live, work and study in the country. Immigrant advocates laud the initiative, noting the strong roots in the country of immigrants like Ruiz de Chavez who have lived the bulk of their lives here.
Trump, though, has made cracking down on undocumented immigrants a priority, and his administration launched efforts in 2017 to eliminate DACA. That set the stage for the legal fight that led to Thursday's 5-4 Supreme Court decision, ruling that the Trump administration didn't offer a sufficient basis for its moves to ax DACA.
"I'm just so glad. (There are) so many people my age who rely on DACA, a lot of small business owners," said Marlen Quintero, another DACA recipient and operator of an Ogden barber shop.
She employs three people and may hire more, she said, and the program's elimination would have thrown the future of her business and those jobs in question. Beyond that, DACA recipients work in the healthcare industry, in law enforcement, as teachers and more, contributing to the well-being of the nation, said Cristian Gutierrez, a Weber State University administrator who works with DACA and undocumented immigrant students.
More philosophically, Quintero — brought by her mother to the United States from the Mexican state of Sinaloa when she was a child — noted the tradition of immigration in the United States. "I just feel we live in a country of immigrants that was built by immigrants," she said.
Of course, not everybody was buoyed by the court action.
Andrew Arthur with the Center for Immigration Studies in Washington, D.C., called the ruling a "stopgap measure" that sets the stage for more "political battles" in the judicial branch that actually should be settled politically. The Center for Immigration Studies advocates for more controls on immigration.
"Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision," Arthur said, suggesting that the proper place to craft immigration policy is in Congress, not via presidential initiatives like DACA. Had it ruled for Trump, the court "could have made clear that the solution respondents seek must come from the legislative branch."
Similarly, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, or FAIR, argued that the ruling improperly allows an executive initiative, DACA, to stand even if it violates immigration law. FAIR warns of uncontrolled immigration and pushes for reduced immigration inflows.
"If presidents can overrule laws with policy memos that are hard to reverse," said FAIR President Dan Stein, alluding to Obama's role in DACA, "we are on a slippery slope toward the sort of unchecked executive power our founders feared."
'BREATH OF FRESH AIR'
Among immigrants and their advocates, though, there were smiles, relief and celebration.
"This was totally unexpected," said Jonathan Bachison, an immigration attorney in Ogden. "The Trump Administration has been so hostile to immigrants so long that this is like a breath of fresh air."
Leading to the long-awaited ruling, Gutierrez, the Weber State University administrator, said many DACA students were consumed with anxiety and fear. A ruling in favor of Trump, eliminating DACA, would have potentially thrown their status and ability to legally remain in the country in doubt.
"Who knows what that would have looked like," said Ruiz de Chavez, mulling the upshot had DACA been eliminated. "That was the big question."
But even now, the future for DACA recipients is hardly certain. They've been on an up-and-down ride, alternately generating cheers and jeers from lawmakers and the public.
Trump could try once again to eliminate DACA, Ruiz de Chavez and others note. "It's kind of up in the air. At the end of the day, that's how it's been my whole life," he said.
As such, Emily McKenzie, an immigration attorney for Catholic Community Services of Northern Utah, advises DACA recipients to renew their status as soon as they can while the window of opportunity exists.
Quintero wishes U.S. lawmakers would craft some sort of pathway to citizenship to help younger immigrants like herself. Gutierrez points to the presidential election in November as the next big milestone in immigration reform efforts. Trump's reelection could bode for more efforts to crackdown on illegal immigrants.
"It's like a dark thundercloud on the horizon, knowing it's coming," Gutierrez said.
Despite all the uncertainty they face, though, DACA recipients seem able to take things in stride, McKenzie said. "The one thing about DACA people is they're always optimistic," she said.