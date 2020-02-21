LOGAN — A Native American leader from northern Utah is joining the race for the 1st District U.S. House seat.
Darren Parry, chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, announced he plans to run as a Democrat for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who won't be running for the post again.
"I've lived my whole life to build bridges and to extend a hand in friendship. That's who I am," he said in announcing his plans Thursday during an interview on KVNU, the Logan radio station.
Parry, who lives in Providence, becomes the third Democrat to publicly announce plans to seek the post, along with Joshua Cameron and Jamie Cheek. Ten Republicans have also said they plan to run.
He confirmed his plans in a short phone conversation with the Standard-Examiner on Friday, saying this was his first bid for public office. "I'm just excited to be able to run to represent the people of northern Utah," he said.
As head of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, Parry is spearheading a fundraising effort to build an interpretive center focused on the tribe's history, the Boa Ogoi Cultural and Interpretive Center. The planned center is located on the grounds of the Bear River Massacre of 1863, which resulted in the deaths of 250 to 500 Shoshone Indians by U.S. forces, a focal point sometimes for talks by Parry.
Figuring big in deciding to run, Parry said, is the divisiveness that seems to permeate national political discourse these days.
"We're better than this. We need to treat people better than this. That's one of the reasons I'm running," he told KVNU. What's more, he said, there's a large contingent of people "who are kind of tired of it."
Generally, Parry said he would aim to aid those on the sidelines, "to give a voice to those who have never had a voice or to help those who are marginalized in our society."
He went on, expounding on "Utah values." "I hear Utah values all the time and Utah values is valuing the individual regardless of what our beliefs are," he said.
On specifics, he said protecting the environment and contending with air pollution are big issues for him, harkening to his Native American roots.
"We just think our lands are sacred, so sacred, in fact, that we called her Mother. So I think we have a stewardship over the land and I think science has finally even convinced a lot of my Republican friends that we need to make some changes," he said.
Related to that, he said protecting public lands is also high on his priority list. His focus as a member of the House, he said, would be to make sure "our public lands stay public for everyone and not the fossil fuel industry that seems to want to get in there and do some things."
Safeguarding the viability of Hill Air Force Base, too, would be a focus.
The Republicans who have announced plans to run for the northern Utah seat are Mark Shepherd, Blake Moore, Howard Wallack, Bob Stevenson, Tina Cannon, Taylor Lee, Katie Witt, Kerry Gibson, Cory Green and Doug Durbano.