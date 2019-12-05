FARMINGTON — The Davis County Commission has voted to issue $9.08 million in sales tax revenue bonds to finance construction of a new medical wing at the county jail.
No one offered comment at a public hearing on the proposal Tuesday afternoon and the three commissioners then approved it without debate.
Responding to unprecedented numbers of inmates suffering from substance abuse or mental health problems, county officials plan to build a 23-to-26-bed medical wing connecting to the existing jail to replace the nearly 30-year-old six-cell observation unit.
County Clerk-Auditor Curtis Koch told commissioners the bond package will allow the sheriff’s office to meet an urgent need now without the requirement of a tax increase.
In 2016-17, seven people died in the jail. Four of the deaths were suicides and the other three related at least in part to prescription or illegal drugs.
In all the deaths, training of corrections deputies and medical staff was raised as a potential area of concern, but the county also pointed to the inadequacy of the existing medical unit.
Outside the commission room after the vote, Sheriff Kelly Sparks, who took office this year, said he was glad the bond measure passed so the medical wing project could begin.
Under terms of an agreement with Key Government Finance Inc., the county will make debt service payments ranging from $836,000 in 2021 to $983,000 in 2030, with an interest rate of 2.094%.
Koch said the timing for the bond issuance is ideal because interest rates are at historic lows.
In a previous interview, the clerk-auditor said the county plans to pay off the bonds with a variety of fund balances, and would like to retire the debt early, within five years, if economic conditions remain strong.
He said that in 2025, a $5.5 million fund balance will become available when a long-term bonding package for the existing jail is retired.
Officials also plan to use about $2.3 million built up in the jail commissary fund. That revenue comes from inmates buying food and personal items during their incarceration.
Further, about $3.5 million in the public safety building and grounds fund may be used, Koch said.