TENETS OF SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS ANIMAL SHELTERS

• Ensure every unwanted or homeless pet has a safe place to go for shelter and care.

• Make every healthy and safe animal available for adoption.

• Assess the medical and behavioral needs of homeless animals and ensure these needs are thoughtfully addressed.

• Alleviate suffering and make appropriate euthanasia decisions.

• Consider the health and wellness of animals for each community when transferring animals.

• Enhance the human-animal bond through thoughtful placements and post-adoption support.

• Foster a culture of transparency, ethical decision making, mutual respect, continual learning, and collaboration.

Source: Davis County Animal Care and Control