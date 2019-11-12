Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson has joined the ever-growing field of hopefuls for the 1st District U.S. House seat.
A grand announcement of his plans and vision as a candidate is forthcoming, perhaps by next week, Stevenson said Monday. But the website of the U.S. Federal Election Commission already lists him as a Republican candidate.
The 1st District covers northern and northeastern Utah, including Weber County and northern Davis County. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Brigham City Republican now in his ninth term in the post, isn’t seeking reelection.
“We’ve been working on this a number of months,” said Stevenson, who told the Standard-Examiner last August that he was strongly considering a bid. Launching a campaign requires a lot of work, including the filing of plans with the FEC, and some details need to be ironed out before he reveals more particulars about his plans.
Stevenson previously served as Layton mayor before his election last year to the county commission.
The others who have filed candidacies with the FEC are Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt, Morgan County Councilwoman Tina Cannon and Clearfield Mayor Mark Shepherd. Jamie Cheek, a Democrat, has also filed, while GOPer Cory Green of Syracuse and Democrat Joshua Cameron of West Valley City say they are running, too.
Stevenson filed his statement of organization as a candidate with the FEC on Oct. 22.