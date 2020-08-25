CLEARFIELD — Davis County has one of the highest household median incomes in Utah. That doesn't mean there isn't poverty, though, and little by little, a program launched in spring 2019 aims to help those in the affluent county who are most in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic threw a monkey wrench in the initiative targeting intergenerational poverty, operated by the nonprofit group Open Doors, but it's gone virtual, like so many things these days. And while $150,000 in state funding for the program will last only through September, Open Doors will keep up its efforts to help those in Davis County in need, says Daneen Adams, the group's assistant executive director.
"We've done well. We've had families that have purchased businesses, purchased homes," she said.
The anti-intergenerational poverty effort is part of Open Doors' 5-year-old Circles initiative and the Davis County program is one of a handful around the state operated in conjunction with Utah Department of Workforce Services efforts to help the poorest. Weber County has its own effort, the much-larger Integrated Community Action Now program, or ICAN, operated within the county government apparatus with other nonprofit groups.
Davis County has the fourth-highest median household income in the state among the 29 counties here, $79,690, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. That's highest along the Wasatch Front, where Utah's population is clustered, and exceeds the statewide figure of $68,374 and $64,636 in Weber County.
At the same time, intergenerational poverty, measured as two or more successive generations living in poverty, isn't quite as severe in Davis County as in other parts of Utah. Around 4% of Davis County kids live in intergenerational poverty along with another 2.3% of adults, according to Marcie Clark, county outreach planner for the Davis County Health Department and a county liaison to Open Doors. The figures are double in Weber County, 10% and 5.1%, respectively.
Even so, there are pockets of poverty in Davis County — around 22% of those in the Clearfield area live in poverty, according to Adams — and the relatively high cost of housing in the county can make it tough for some.
Accordingly, the state allocated $150,000 for the Davis County effort targeting intergenerational poverty, and around 30 heads of household, along with their kids, are taking part. Plans initially called for a series of 12 monthly in-person meetings and classes on topics aimed at helping break the cycle of poverty. With COVID-19, those meetings went online and, to allow full use of the funding available, Davis County Commissioners earlier this month extended the end date of the grant cycle from June 30 to Sept. 30.
"The whole point of the program at the beginning is to create support, social support," Adams said. Broadly, it aims to instill in participants a sense of self-sufficiency. More specifically, the focus has been on encouraging program participants to get jobs, higher-paying jobs, and on prodding them to lower their debt.
One-on-one mentoring follows when the yearlong series of meetings end, and that will continue for those in the program, even after Sept. 30. "We want to keep them together because they are doing better, they are changing in their lives," Adams said
What's more, Adams said, Open Doors will seek out funds to keep Circles going, though it won't be restricted to those experiencing intergenerational poverty. "Right now, the program is definitely running lean, but we will keep it up," she said.
The Davis County Health Department has a "tremendous interest" in keeping up efforts to help those in intergenerational poverty, said County Commissioner Lorene Kamalu. Moreover, a county committee tabbed with focusing on the intergenerational poverty issue will continue to meet. "We continue. We may not have any more of the grant, but the work continues," Kamalu said.
Before COVID-19, Adams said the program was paying off, with all participants employed and debt among most reduced. Since then, the pandemic struck and some have lost their jobs, even been evicted, so it's a work in progress.
Weber County's ICAN effort received $500,000 from the state earlier this year to keep it running through mid-2022, and it's in line to get another $500,000 through 2025 as part of a partnership with Western Governors University. It's currently aiding 17 families and the aim is to expand it to 250 individuals in all.