Davis County town hall
Several Utah lawmakers serving Davis County are to take part in a town hall meeting in Layton on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. They include, from left to right, House Speaker Brad Wilson, Senate President Stuart Adams, Rep. Stephen Handy and Sen. Jerry Stevenson.

 By TIM VANDENACK, Standard-Examiner

LAYTON — The speaker of the Utah House, the president of the Utah Senate and other lawmakers serving Davis County are scheduled to take part in a town hall meeting Monday.

The gathering, open to the public, is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Layton City Hall, 437 N. Wasatch Drive.

Scheduled participants are House Speaker Brad Wilson of Kaysville, Senate President Stuart Adams of Layton, Rep. Stephen Handy of Layton, Rep. Stewart Barlow of Fruit Heights and Sen. Jerry Stevenson of Layton. All are Republicans.

