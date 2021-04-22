FARMINGTON — Davis County doesn't have plans to pursue Second Amendment sanctuary status, action Weber County commissioners took earlier this month amid an outcry of concern from some about a possible crackdown on gun ownership.
The issue is on Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks' radar screen, though, and some have reached out to him to voice worries that their gun rights are threatened. "Well, obviously it's something that a lot of people are concerned about," he said Thursday.
He posted a public statement on Tuesday outlining some of his views on guns in light of the attention the issue has received. While not specifically singling out the Second Amendment, he voiced support for the U.S. Constitution as the preeminent guiding document on legal matters, seeming to downplay the significance supplemental action to defend gun rights may have. At the same time, he expressed reservations about moves to crack down on guns.
Efforts to guard against gun violence, Sparks wrote, "are most appropriate and effective when they are focused on the perpetrator and not the weapon, implement or tool."
Reached Thursday, Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson said no plans were afoot to enact a Second Amendment sanctuary measure, as approved on April 6 by the Weber County Commission. Like Sparks, he pointed to the U.S. Constitution when asked about the notion of supplemental action to bolster gun rights.
"I'm a believer that the most powerful law in the country is the Constitution of the United States," said Stevenson, describing himself as a "very, very big supporter" of the Second Amendment. Beyond that, if the public feels elected officials aren't heeding their wishes, they can boot them out of office at election time.
Sparks voiced backing for commissioners in their determination, as expressed by Stevenson, not to pursue Second Amendment sanctuary status. Such measures, viewed as largely symbolic by critics, are meant by their backers to redouble a community's commitment to defending gun rights. "I support the commissioners in their decision," Sparks said.
Moreover, Sparks questioned whether supplemental action like declaring sanctuary status would have a real impact in light of the guarantees spelled out in the Constitution. "In some regards, other policy actions are somewhat superfluous," he said.
Whatever the case, the notion that gun rights are at threat seems to be a growing concern for some. The Weber County sanctuary measure stemmed in part from concerns in the public that the federal government would take measures to confiscate guns, according to Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon, especially with the shift to the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden. Arbon backed Weber County's Second Amendment sanctuary measure and pushed for it.
Likewise, Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen posted a statement on April 9 emphasizing his intent to defend gun rights. "Recently, President Biden talked about several proposed measures of gun control and plans to sign executive orders. Unconstitutional gun control in any measure will not happen in Cache County on my watch," Jensen said.
Sparks said he's heard rumblings from some of wanting beefed up measures to protect the Second Amendment since he took office in 2019. The move to the Democratic administration of Biden may be a factor, but he suspects numerous issues are behind the talk.
Aside from Weber County, Box Elder, Cache, Uintah, Utah and Wayne counties have adopted Second Amendment sanctuary measures, according to media reports. Wasatch County officials are mulling an ordinance making the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Per Weber County's sanctuary resolution, commissioners vow not to use public funds to unlawfully restrict gun rights and voice opposition to unconstitutional restrictions on gun rights. Being a Second Amendment sanctuary, the resolution reads, means rights to bear arms and use them in self-defense “are supported.”
The increased attention to sanctuary measures comes in the wake of a number of high-profile mass shootings across the country, which have sparked debate at the federal level on enacting new gun-control laws. The focus, though, should be on the people using guns to commit violence, not guns, Sparks maintains.
"The violence we have seen and experienced in our country involving firearms saddens me because of the immense pain and senseless loss it creates and because it is not reflective of responsible firearm ownership that I believe the majority of legal gun owners demonstrate," Sparks said in his message.