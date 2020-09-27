FARMINGTON — Davis County voters have a long list of Utah Senate and House seats up for grabs this cycle.
One Senate post and 10 House seats are contested, so depending on where you live, you’ll likely have a choice. One Senate race is uncontested.
Pulling from the Davis County Clerk-Auditor’s Office website, here’s a rundown of the House and Senate races in Davis County (the accompanying map shows where the House districts are located):
Senate District 20: This is the sole uncontested legislative post in Davis County. Sen. Gregg Buxton, a Republican from Roy, is seeking a second term. The district covers Weber County largely west of Interstate 15 and a small portion of northern Davis County around Sunset and Clinton.
Senate District 23: Sen. Todd Weiler of Woods Cross, the Republican incumbent, is seeking his third full term in the seat. He was appointed to the post in January 2012. He faces a write-in challenge from Marci Green Campbell of Bountiful.
House District 11: Rep. Kelly Miles, a Republican from the South Ogden area, is seeking his third term, challenged by Jason Allen, a Washington Terrace Democrat. This is a rematch from 2018, when Miles defeated Allen by a 55%-45% margin.
District 11 covers parts of Davis and Weber counties.
House District 12: Rep. Mike Schultz, a Republican from Hooper, is seeking his fourth term. He’s being challenged by United Utah Party hopeful Shawn Ferriola of Roy.
District 12 sits largely in Weber County but covers a small portion of northwestern Davis County.
House District 13: Rep. Paul Ray of Clearfield, the Republican incumbent, faces a challenge from Democrat Tab Lyn Uno, also of Clearfield.
House District 14: Rep. Karianne Lisonbee of Syracuse, a Republican seeking her third term, faces a challenge from Democrat Olivia Jaramillo of Syracuse.
House District 15: Rep. Brad Wilson of Kaysville, a Republican seeking his sixth term and the House speaker, faces a challenge from United Utah Party hopeful Ammon Gruwell of Layton.
House District 16: Rep. Stephen Handy of Layton, seeking his sixth term, faces a challenge from Democrat Cheryl Nunn and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman of Layton.
House District 17: Rep. Stewart Barlow of Fruit Heights, the Republican incumbent, faces a challenge from Democrat Eric Last of Kaysville and Constitution Party hopeful Jeannette Proctor of Kaysville. Barlow was first appointed to the post in September 2011.
House District 18: Rep. Timothy Hawkes of Centerville, a Republican seeking his fourth term, faces a challenge from Democrat Katherine Nicholson of Centerville.
House District 19: Rep. Raymond Ward of Bountiful, a Republican seeking his fourth term, faces a challenge from Constitution Party hopeful Cameron Dransfield of Bountiful.
House District 20: Rep. Melissa Ballard of North Salt Lake, a Republican seeking her second term, faces a challenge from Democrat Phil Graves of Bountiful.