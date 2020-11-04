FARMINGTON — Republican incumbents holding the Utah House seats serving Davis County are on track to make a clean sweep of their Democratic challengers.
And it's not even close in most of the races, with one challenger trailing an incumbent by 62.2 percentage points, according to partial returns released thus far.
Meanwhile, foes of the Kaysville ballot question asking whether a fiber project requiring public bonding of up to $22 million should go forward were narrowly beating out supporters by a 50.6%-49.4% margin. A ballot proposal in Bountiful to bond for a new park appeared headed to victory and another ballot question in Syracuse, also seeking funding for a park, appeared headed to defeat.
Around 193,000 mail-in ballots were sent to Davis County voters and results for most were reported on Tuesday, after voting ended. With around 31,000 ballots still to be counted, probably by Thursday or Friday, here's a rundown of where things stood as of Wednesday:
House District 11: Rep. Kelly Miles, a Republican from the South Ogden area seeking his fourth term, led Democrat Jason Allen of Washington Terrace 7,523 votes to 5,462, a 57.9%-42.1% margin. The two faced off in 2018 as well, with Miles winning.
The seat covers the South Weber area and extends north into Weber County. The 15.8 percentage point margin between the two was the closest of the 10 races for Utah House seats serving Davis County.
House District 12: Rep. Mike Schultz, a Republican from Hooper going for his fourth term, led Shawn Ferriola, a United Utah Party hopeful from Roy, 8,415 votes to 2,762, a 75.3%-24.7% margin. The district sits mostly in Weber County, but covers a small part of northwestern Davis County.
House District 13: Rep. Paul Ray, the incumbent and a Clearfield Republican, led Democrat Tab Uno, also of Clearfield, by a 61.7%-38.3% margin.
House District 14: Rep. Karianne Lisonbee of Syracuse, a GOPer seeking her third term, led Democrat Olivia Jaramillo, also of Syracuse, by a 64.1%-35.9% margin.
House District 15: Rep Brad Wilson of Kaysville, a Republican seeking his sixth term and the House speaker, led United Utah Party hopeful Ammon Gruwell of Layton by a 76.9%-23.1% margin.
House District 16: Rep. Stephen Handy of Layton, a Republican seeking his sixth term, led with 61.8% of the vote. Trailing were Democrat Cheryl Nunn with 31.2% of the vote and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman of Layton with 7%.
House District 17: Rep. Stewart Barlow of Fruit Heights, the Republican incumbent who's served in the seat since September 2011, led with 68.1% of the vote. Trailing were Democrat Eric Last of Kaysville with 27.1% of the vote and Constitution Party hopeful Jeannette Proctor of Kaysville with 4.8%.
House District 18: Rep. Timothy Hawkes of Centerville, a Republican seeking his fourth term, led Democrat Katherine Nicholson of Centerville by a 71.7%-28.3% margin.
House District 19: Rep. Raymond Ward of Bountiful, a Republican seeking his fourth term, led Constitution Party hopeful Cameron Dransfield of Bountiful by an 81.1%-18.9% margin. That's the widest gap of the varied Utah House seats in Davis County, 62.2 percentage points.
House District 20: Rep. Melissa Ballard of North Salt Lake, a Republican seeking her second term, led Democrat Phil Graves of Bountiful by a 65.7%-34.3% margin.
While both Davis and Weber counties lean Republican, the partial Davis County totals underscore the slightly deeper Republican streak there. In Davis County, GOPers outdistanced their nearest rivals, on average, by 38 percentage points. In Weber County, which has one Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Lou Shurtliff, GOPers led by an average of 26.7 percentage points.
Kaysville fiber vote: Foes led in the balloting on whether to bond for a new fiber system to provide internet in the city with 7,185 votes, 50.6% of the total. Supporters cast 7,014 votes, 49.4% of the total.
Bountiful park vote: Supporters of the proposal to issue up to $8 million in bonds to buy the grounds of a former school so it can be developed into a park in Bountiful cast 12,049 votes, 59.4% of the total. Foes cast 8,220 votes, 40.6%.
Syracuse park vote: Foes of the proposal to issue up to $26 million in bonds to develop a new 50-acre park cast 7,497 votes, 63% of the total. Supports cast 4,396 votes, 37%.
Brian McKenzie, chief deputy clerk in the Davis County Clerk-Auditor's Office, said the bulk of the ballots that are still uncounted should be counted by Thursday or Friday. Weber County election officials plan to release updated vote totals with most of the remaining uncounted ballots on Friday.