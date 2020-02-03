FARMINGTON — Officials say they have cleaned up financial disarray in the Davis County Sheriff’s Office that was spotlighted in a scathing 2018 audit report.
Sheriff Kelly Sparks, who took office in 2019, and county Clerk-Auditor Curtis Koch detailed in separate interviews the lengthy process, which included reconciling the mishandling of $126,000 in the sheriff’s office’s books.
“We’re in a better place,” Sparks said. “We have obviously tried to learn from that audit, of course. I wasn’t here then, but we have dug into it and are making sure we are doing things the right way and following state law and county policy.”
During an audit covering transactions from late 2017 to April 2, 2018, Koch’s staff seized $34,900 in cash. Auditors found two bags of money containing cash but no receipts or other documentation.
Most of the problems overlapped the sheriff’s office’s installation of a new electronic kiosk system, which allows jail inmates’ relatives or friends to electronically deposit funds for inmates to buy food, hygiene items and other things while incarcerated.
More than $126,000 of funds were exposed to risk of loss, fraud and inaccurate accounting, the audit report said.
It documented instances of some inmates inappropriately receiving extra sums — one getting enough to be able to bail out of jail immediately. Other inmates’ transactions were mistakenly voided or otherwise mishandled, the audit said.
After the audit, the sheriff’s business manager was put on paid administrative leave, and that employee eventually retired.
The three other business office employees were transferred into Koch’s office and a tedious period of reconciliation of the questioned transactions and stray funds began.
“A very small dollar amount could not be reconciled, under $400,” Koch said.
The process resulted in better internal controls, he said.
Sparks hired a new business manager and, working with Koch, the three transplanted employees were moved back into the sheriff’s office.
“When we transferred them over here we never intended it to be a permanent situation,” Koch said.
He said both staffs were “very open” with each other during the changes, and both elected officials said they are comfortable with and have confidence in how the financial operations are being conducted now.
“We have a great partnership with the clerk-auditor’s office,” Sparks said.
The sheriff said his office last year reviewed all operations such as the handling of inmate commissary accounts and food services.
“We changed how we handle inmate funds and handle all of those processes overall,” Sparks said. “Our focus is to strike that really important balance between what is good fiscal controls and treating inmates in a fair way and obviously in a legal and fiscally deliberate way.”
Auditors began scrutinizing the sheriff’s office’s finances at least as early as the first part of 2017.
In the April 2018 report, auditors also found that sheriff’s office personnel were doing a private organization’s business on county time. The Davis County Sheriff’s Employees Association collected funds from vending machines in the county criminal justice complex, and sheriff’s staff was used to manage those funds, the audit said.
That practice was criticized in an April 2017 letter from the county commission to then-Sheriff Todd Richardson. The audit concluded the sheriff’s office had ignored the admonition to quit co-mingling public and private workloads and funds.
The audit cited a “lack of consistent and accurate training” in the sheriff’s office about how to handle inmates’ funds.
“When issues arose, staff reported that they would ‘do their best’ and ‘use common sense’ to solve the problems,” the audit said. “Having little knowledge or understanding of how the system worked resulted in staff frustration and perpetuated errors.”
Jail personnel, the audit said, had “little to no training regarding cash handling. It is not an uncommon occurrence for monies to be left on desks that were unattended.”
Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings in 2018 referred the audit matter for possible criminal investigation by the Farmington Police Department, but no charges came of that referral.