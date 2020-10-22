The race for the District 11 seat in the Utah House is a rematch of the contest two years ago.
Rep. Kelly Miles, a Republican from the South Ogden area, is going for his fourth term, challenged, as in 2018, by Jason Allen, a Democrat from Washington Terrace.
Miles puts his focus on education, job creation and affordable housing, all with an eye to his kids, grandkids and generations to come.
“I want to make sure they have the same opportunities I had,” said Miles, an attorney. “I want to make sure there are some jobs available, that we’re attracting some good employers.”
Allen, a civil engineer, wasn’t sure if he’d try again for the seat, which represents Riverdale, Washington Terrace, Uinta, part of South Ogden and South Weber in neighboring Davis County. Miles won in 2018 by a 55.2%-44.8% margin. Hearing stories of Miles not responding to constituents’ queries, however, prodded him to action. “That really emboldened me,” Allen said.
Allen also expressed dismay with what he sees as Miles’ lack of representation in the district, underscored, among other things, by his vote late last year for a controversial overhaul of the state’s tax system. Allen, like many, opposed a proposed hike on taxes for groceries and gas in the measure, among the more debated provisions.
“That’s not representation to me,” Allen said. A tax on groceries, he lamented, would adversely impact lower-income Utahns.
Miles and the other lawmakers later voted to repeal the overhaul in response to the outcry, which Miles said shows that he is, in fact, responsive. “We did exactly what we’re supposed to do as a republic government,” he said. As for complaints that he’s not responsive to constituents’ queries, Miles noted that lawmakers are part-timers and that he has other obligations — to work, family and church. At any rate, he always tries to respond as quickly as he can.
Miles said he aims as a lawmaker to address the needs of all. “I believe in compassionate conservatism, that we need to listen to all voices and meet the needs of all of them,” he said.
More politically, he put a focus on making sure the balance of power is maintained, that government or any particular branch of government doesn’t overstep its bounds. The issue has become particularly important of late in light of things like the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting governmental regulatory efforts meant to guard against its spread.
“I think these emergencies this year have brought that to the forefront, that we need to focus on that,” Miles said.
He favors Amendment G, the proposed change to the Utah Constitution on the ballot this cycle that would channel some income tax funds, now earmarked specifically for education, to programming for kids and the disabled. The change, if approved, would “go a long way in helping us with our tax structure.”
The biggest message sounded by Allen, who describes himself as a “moderate conservative Democrat,” is about paying attention to constituents. Government works best, he maintains, when it reflects the will of the people. He would generally vote according to constituents’ wishes.
“The big one is listening and constituents and listening versus stewardship. I think representation is a big thing,” he said, vowing to hold town hall meetings and periodically visit city councils throughout District 11 to get input. “I want you to feel I’m listening. I want you to know I’m listening.”
His driving force as a lawmaker and in general is trying to make the world a better place and inspiring others around him to do the same.
Allen opposes Amendment G, fearful it would pull funding away from education. Education needs more funding, he said.