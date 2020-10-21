OGDEN — The race for the District 8 seat in the Utah House features a one-term incumbent with a big focus on education and a challenger who vows to listen.
GOP Rep. Steve Waldrip, first elected to the post in 2018, and Democrat Oscar Mata are facing off for the seat representing Ogden’s East Bench, most of Harrisville and the Ogden Valley.
Waldrip, from the Eden area, touted efforts in the last legislative session to bolster education funding and said he’d keep searching for ways to increase funding for teacher training and pay. “That’s my biggest motivation,” he said.
In deciding to run, Mata, from Harrisville, cited what he sees as Waldrip’s tendency to stick with the GOP in voting. “I was very happy to see Steve was elected as a moderate. Unfortunately, I don’t think that he has served as a moderate,” Mata said.
Mata said he’d put a focus on representing people, not party interests. “I think that’s the type of representation that District 8 deserves,” he said.
Waldrip narrowly won election to the District 8 post in 2018, defeating Democrat Deana Froerer by a 50.8%-49.2% margin. That thin margin has Weber County Democrats thinking they can flip the seat their way this go-round. Perhaps mindful of the Democratic contingent living in District 8, Waldrip offered a nod to the party, noting that over half of the measures he’s co-sponsored as a lawmaker were introduced by Democratic colleagues in the legislature. No party, Waldrip says, “has a corner on the market for good ideas.”
In touting his candidacy, Waldrip pointed to a 2% increase in funding for education approved by lawmakers earlier this year. He also cited a measure bolstering training funding for teachers. He favors Amendment G, the proposed change to the Utah Constitution on the ballot this cycle that would channel some income tax funds, now earmarked specifically for education, to programming for kids and the disabled.
The existing framework for public education in Utah, with the constitutional provision earmarking income tax funds for education, has not worked and a new system needs to be implemented, in his view. Amendment G would create a safety net for education funding, Waldrip said, and it allows for increases in education funding.
Despite Mata’s criticism, Waldrip, describing himself as a moderate conservative, said he’s guided in his decision-making not by partisanship but by the soundness of the ideas up for consideration. Democrats and Republicans working together, he said, will lead to the best ideas. “I think what I try to do is not look at issues from a partisan standpoint but look at them from a rational viewpoint,” he said.
Waldrip used to help manage Boyer Business Depot Ogden and he now helps run the Rocky Mountain Homes Fund, which helps teachers, first-responders and others attain homeownership.
Mata, who unsuccessfully vied for a spot on the Ogden School Board in 2018, is making his second bid for elective office. He works at DaVinci Academy, a charter school in Ogden, and also operates a substance abuse treatment facility in Ogden, the Ethical Assessment Center.
He takes a middle-of-the road approach. “I definitely call myself a moderate. It’s a label I’ve claimed for a long time,” he said.
He also puts a premium on representing the views of constituents.
“I’m not here to push my own agenda. I’m here to push theirs,” he said. “I plan on listening to my constituents and holding town halls, and not just when it’s an election year.”
He criticized Waldrip’s vote in favor of a tax overhaul approved by state lawmakers last year and also blasted his role along with other lawmakers in tweaking Proposition 3, the Medicaid expansion initiative, after voters approved the ballot initiative in 2018. Such actions, Mata argues, suggest Waldrip isn’t listening to constituents.
Waldrip countered, saying he voted for the repeal of the tax overhaul after the strong public opposition became apparent. “I think that in that repeal, we listened to the voice of the people,” Waldrip said.
Tweaking Proposition 3, meanwhile, made the measure more financially viable while expanding the pool covered by the Medicaid system, Waldrip said.