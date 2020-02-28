The race for the District 19 seat in the Utah Senate, coming open for the first time since 2008, is now a bit smaller.
One of two Democratic hopefuls, Chris Neville of Summit County, has dropped out, he announced Friday. He said he's throwing his support behind the other Democratic contender, Katy Owens, also from Summit County.
"This district is winnable, and Katy is our best chance to turn this red seat blue," Neville said on his website. Owens, he said, "has my full support."
Johnny Ferry, a Republican from Pleasant View, is also running for the seat, held for the last four terms by Sen. Allen Christensen, a Republican from North Ogden. Christensen, first elected in 2004, isn't seeking reelection, though, marking the first time an incumbent won't be seeking the seat since 2008 and paving the way for new representation.
District 19 covers northern Ogden, North Ogden and the Ogden Valley and extends into portions of Summit and Morgan counties.
Notwithstanding Neville's hopes of putting a Democrat in the District 19 seat, Christensen comfortably won in his four bids for the post. His narrowest margin of victory came in 2016, when he defeated his Democratic challenger by a 56%-44% margin. Christensen garnered more than 60% of the vote in his other three bids, in 2004, 2008 and 2012, according to vote tallies for the years, comfortably outdistancing Democratic opponents.