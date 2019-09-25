OGDEN — If you happen to be a foodie and a dog lover, the Weber-Morgan Health Department Board threw you a pretty nice bone earlier this week.
On Monday, the board approved a variance to a Utah state food service regulation that will allow dogs at the outdoor eating spaces of some restaurants.
Brandon Bingham, from Roosters Brewing Co., had recently pushed the department to authorize the variance to the regulation, which has strictly prohibited all non-service dogs at food establishments. Federal law requires that service dogs trained to perform tasks for individuals with disabilities must be allowed in all public areas of a restaurant. Emotional support animals, comfort animals, companion animals, and therapy animals are not considered service animals under the law.
Michela Harris, Weber-Morgan environmental health director, said the call for the variance was strongly "initiated by the public" and that several other restaurant owners had also approached the health department about the issue. She said Salt Lake County and Summit County have already passed similar measures.
"In talking with their staffs," Harris said. "They haven't really had issues."
The Utah Food Sanitation Rule, which is managed through the Utah Department of Health, forbids animals at food establishments, including outdoor patios. The exception to the law is for service animals, like guide dogs for the visually impaired. The rule is administered through the state, but enforced by individual counties and some allow restaurants to apply for variances that allow dogs on their outdoor patios.
In May, Salt Lake County approved such variances for 19 restaurants. One establishment was granted the variance for four of their Salt Lake County-based locations.
The Weber-Morgan variance, which is separate from a normal restaurant permit, will likely require an application fee of $275, Harris said. The variances are good for one summer dining season, May through October, and restaurants in good standing can renew it on a yearly basis for a $120 fee. Once the variance is issued, establishments must post signs that notify patrons there may be dogs on the premises, Harris said.
The variance includes several other requirements restaurants must abide by.