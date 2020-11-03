WEST WEBER — Early election result returns show a controversial ballot question in Weber County appears doomed to fail.
Almost 60% of the more than 1,700 ballots cast on Proposition 18 were "no" votes, according to unofficial election results posted by the state Tuesday evening.
The measure, which calls for incorporation of a 57-square-mile section of land west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven, has generated intense debate in social media channels and brought about opposition from the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors, which has said creation of the city would stifle growth, and the Utah Taxpayers Association, a group that's warned that a new city will mean new taxes.
The majority of the land in the area in question is still not part of any city. The rural slice of Weber County includes a mix of wide open farmland but also features a growing number of residential subdivisions. Had the proposition passed, the area would have become Weber County’s 16th incorporated municipality, preliminarily called West Weber Community.
On social media, proponents of the measure have said the move would assure local choice in the area. Weber County commissioners now govern the area, but a locally elected mayor and city council would have assumed leadership duties if the incorporation had passed.
"What is our motivation? To grow our communities by coming together to govern ourselves. That is it. We want to govern ourselves and be the masters of our own destiny," Greg Bell, who’s spearheaded the incorporation push, said in a public Facebook post.
As an alternative, a group of residents and landowners in the area have petitioned to be annexed into nearby Plain City. If that process moves forward, Plain City Mayor Jon Beesley said it would likely be approved by the Plain City City Council, which has final say on the matter. Around 360 properties sit in the area that would be annexed into Plain City.
Prior to Election Day, the Utah Taxpayers Association sent a letter voicing opposition to the proposition, expressing concerns about the possible impact on taxes. A study from last year found that incorporating the area would cost the average homeowner an extra $50 or so per year in property taxes.
Standard-Examiner reporter Tim Vandenack contributed to this story.