WEST HAVEN — West Haven has grown dramatically in recent years, so much so that leaders now want to bring a city manager on board to help manage day-to-day affairs.
Call it the price of being of being a sought-after place to live. With more people come more municipal responsibilities, and the aim of creating the new post is to better manage day-to-day city operations.
"The city manager provides the critical link between the City Council, staff and the community," said City Councilperson Rob Vanderwood, the driver behind the change. The city manager, he went on, helps implement City Council policies and makes sure city services "are delivered efficiently and effectively."
It comes with a price though — $175,000 for pay and benefits in the 2021 city budget, approved unanimously Wednesday by the West Haven City Council. And Mayor Sharon Bolos warns that creation of the administrative post could be a step toward eventual implementation of a property tax, which the city so far has been able to avoid.
Vanderwood, though, noted the availability of money for a public works director post that wasn't filled, making funding for the city managerial post more feasible. City leaders, he said, "want to postpone a property tax for as long as possible."
Moreover, the city manager will aid in a myriad of ways — in budgeting, reviewing contracts, crafting plans and programs and more — thus allowing elected leaders "to make more informed decisions," he said. City Council members and the mayor are considered part-timers.
Councilperson Nina Morse characterized the addition of a city manager as a function of West Haven's growth. It grew the fastest of all Weber County locales between 2010 and 2019, going from 10,422 residents to 16,109, a 35.3% jump, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. That puts it on track to surpass South Ogden, with 17,199 residents as of 2019, in the years to come as the county's fourth-largest city.
"My perspective is we just have a lot more responsibilities than we did 10,000 residents ago," Morse said. She also envisions the new city manager, who still has to be recruited, as aiding with economic development initiatives, potentially helping the city build its tax base.
In other budget news, Bolos said initial city expectations show sales tax revenue holding relatively steady in fiscal year 2021, $3 million for the coming year compared to $2.95 million for 2020. The fiscal year starts July 1.
That's a contrast to other locales across Weber County and beyond, budgeting for a dip in sales tax revenue due to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even so, West Haven officials are mindful that sales tax funds could dip, in which case they'll scale back on capital project funding to account for the shortfall, Bolos said. Included in the budget are plans to start developing Prevedel Park and to widen part of 4700 West.
The key portions of the 2021 budget, including the general fund, public safety, roads costs and parks costs, call for $10.48 million in spending.
'SURVIVAL MODE' IN ROY
West Haven wasn't the only city to OK its budget for the new fiscal year. The Roy City Council approved its spending plan for the coming year on Tuesday.
General fund spending for the coming year will total an expected $17.81 million, covering key city functions, according to City Manager Matt Andrews. Due to the economic slowdown, Roy is projecting a dip in retail sales tax revenue, from $5.47 million for 2020 to $4.97 million for 2021, and a fall in gas tax money for roads projects, from $1.37 million to $1.06 million.
There will be no property tax hike to compensate, though. Individual departments were instructed to scale back spending to account for the expected sales tax shortfall, and capital spending will also be trimmed. "Call it survival mode. We're going to pull back, go into survival mode," Mayor Bob Dandoy said.