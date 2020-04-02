Major police agencies in Utah are eligible to acquire funds from the federal economic stimulus package to help cover costs related to the pandemic.
Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address jail inmates’ medical needs, and other activities, the U.S. Justice Department said in a press release Wednesday.
Nineteen Utah agencies listed as eligible include Weber, Davis and Utah counties ($58,008 each), Ogden City ($181,483), Layton City ($50,859), and Provo ($63,228).
Utah agencies overall are eligible for $2.65 million, the release said. The national total is about $850 million.
It's part of the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last week as the nation staggers under the impacts of the pandemic.
Local law enforcement officials have said recently that extra payroll expenses may occur if front-line police, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders have to miss work due to the pandemic.