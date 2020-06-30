KAYSVILLE — Rebuffed in his efforts to bring a country concert to Kaysville, Eric Moutsos of Utah Business Revival isn't giving up.
He announced plans on Tuesday for a "water party" in Kaysville on Saturday, Independence Day, at Barnes Park. That was the location for a planned country concert in late May called to challenge continued COVID-19 restrictions before strong local backlash prompted Moutsos to move the location.
"Regardless of circumstance, we maintain our right to assemble, as proclaimed by our forefathers specifically for such a time as this," Utah Business Revival said in a statement.
The new plans prompted a measure of skepticism from local leaders, mindful of the controversy spurred by the earlier proposal. Kaysville City Councilwoman Tamara Tran, for one, viewed the Independence Day event as a bid by Utah Business Revival for attention and headlines.
"I think they like attention. If they can get attention and it's negative, it's still attention for them," she said. "I think it's disrespectful, self-promoting, juvenile, disappointing."
Added City Manager Shayne Scott: "The attempt at attention and to thumb their nose at the city is noted."
But Kaysville police have been in contact with organizers, he said, and the event isn't expected to be the sort of large-scale country concert featuring Collin Raye that was originally proposed for May 30. "We will not be responding publicly and we hope that city staff and resources will not be necessary. Based on what we know today, a permit is not necessary. Anyone can gather in our parks and have a water fight," Scott said in an email.
The original concert had been called as a challenge to restrictions meant to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, seen as onerous, anti-business and counter to U.S. constitutional rights of assembly by critics like Moutsos. But locals rose up against the initiative, worried, in part, that the gathering, drawing perhaps thousands of people, would promote the spread of the coronavirus. Many were also irked at Mayor Katie Witt's involvement, seemingly, they charged, to promote her U.S. House bid.
Witt, though an ardent backer of the May 30 event before the site was changed, said Tuesday that she wasn't involved in organizing the Independence Day activity and had no comment on the plans. She is one of four Republican hopefuls for the 1st District U.S. House seat, to be decided in primary balloting culminating Tuesday.
In announcing Saturday's plans, Utah Business Revival made reference to a draft Kaysville City Council memo drawn up in response to the original May 30 concert plans. Leaked to the media in draft form but never formally issued, the document called for running the Barnes Park sprinkler system, among other things, to prevent the May gathering.
"Utah Business Revival had our last event planned for Kaysville... until the City Council threatened to turn the sprinklers on to flood us out," reads Tuesday's statement. It went on, playing on the watery theme, saying organizers "love a good water fight." The headline for the statement dubbed the planned gathering a "water party." The event is to go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature speakers and more.