The cities of Fruit Heights and Kaysville are scheduled to hold truth-in-taxation hearings in early August as they seek to increase property tax bills, part of a handful of cities in Davis County set to go through the same process.
Kaysville's truth-in-taxation hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at 450 S. Simmons Way.
Fruit Heights will have its hearing at its city hall, 910 S. Mountain Road, at 7 p.m. Aug. 11.
Fruit Heights, with an estimated population of 6,200, is looking to bump its tax rate of .001818 up to .001950, according to City Manager/Recorder Brandon Green.
That would add $34.92 to the property tax bill for the average Fruit Heights home, valued at a county-high $481,000, bringing the average yearly property tax dollar amount to $515.87.
Kaysville, estimated to have around 32,000 residents per 2019 census figures, hopes to keep its tax rate the same, city manager Shayne Scott said.
Rising property values mean that owners of the average home in Kaysville, valued at $417,000, would pay $8.95 more in property taxes, amounting in $364.44.
Scott said the city goes through the truth-in-taxation process each year, mostly to capture the increase in property values, but also to avoid a situation like what happened six years ago.
In 2014, hundreds of people at a city council meeting spoke out against a proposed 99.6% property tax hike, adding an average of $143 to residents' tax bills, that the city council eventually approved.
Meanwhile, Fruit Heights hasn't had this kind of a hearing since 2014, when a tax rate increase was approved from .001863 to .002369, according to data on Fruit Heights' city website.
Since Fruit Heights doesn't have much of a commercial base, Green said the city heavily relies on property tax revenue. The reasoning for the proposed increase is to help fund needed projects down the road.
"Costs continue to go up, so oil, asphalt, concrete, material costs continue to go up and we have projects that we're responsible for: water projects, street projects," Green said. "And because of the inflation or cost of materials, we’re not able to do as much as we need to do and we don’t want to get behind on street maintenance or water repairs."
Green said the city recently completed a water line replacement and has several street construction projects planned for next year on top of a handful of recently completed street projects.
COVID-19 has had varying effects on each city's outlook depending on each city's commercial tax base.
"It did quite a bit. We just were just in such trepidation, especially sales tax, that was something that was just an unknown. But 50% of it is point-of-sale, that’s been pretty good for us, we’ve got a couple grocery stores and businesses that have done very well," Scott said.
Kaysville got its April sales tax data in June as normal. Most of Utah's COVID-19 restrictions were in place in April at the start of the pandemic.
"Of course, people were stocking up on their toilet papers and things, and we just felt like that wasn't a very accurate assessment of what we were going to be faced with," Scott said.
Under the proposed increase for Kaysville, the average commercial tax bill would increase by $16.26, from $646.35 to $662.61.