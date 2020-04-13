VERNAL — Ten of the 12 GOP hopefuls for the 1st District U.S. House seat meet Tuesday for the first and probably only encounter ahead of the Utah Republican Party convention later this month.
It's a crowded field, and the virtual gathering, held via a video-conferencing platform, will offer Republican delegates and others across the 1st District a chance to see and hear a majority of the hopefuls together at one time. It starts at noon and will be broadcast live on the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and at ChannelV6.com.
"The next best thing, substituting for a regular debate, is to do it virtually," said Joel Brown, executive director of the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber and local Uintah County media outlets ChannelV6.com and UBMedia.biz are the sponsors.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, now holds the 1st District post, which represents northern and northeastern Utah, including Weber County and northern Davis County. But he isn't running for the seat again, which set off a flurry of interest among would-be replacements. Twelve Republicans, who dominate politically across the 1st District, and two Democrats in all have filed to run for the seat.
Tuesday's debate, Brown said, is timed ahead of the April 25 GOP convention, when party delegates will narrow the list of Republican candidates ahead of the June 30 primary. Bob Stevenson, a Davis County commissioner and one of the House hopefuls, said the candidates haven't had any debates or joint appearances up till now and he doesn't know of any others ahead of the convention.
The candidates scheduled to take part on Tuesday are Stevenson, Tina Cannon, Doug Durbano, Chadwick Fairbanks, Kerry Gibson, Catherine Brenchley Hammon, Zach Hartman, Blake Moore, Mark Shepherd and Howard Wallack, according to the sponsors. The two GOPers who won't be participating are Katie Witt and J.C. DeYoung.
Despite their efforts, organizers were unable to contact DeYoung, while Witt, the mayor of Kaysville, said she had other responsibilities she had to focus on.
The two Democratic hopefuls, Jamie Cheek and Darren Parry, are tentatively scheduled to meet in a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday, according to Cheek. Only Democratic Party delegates, though, will be able to watch it, according to Matthew Patterson, executive director of the Utah Democratic Party.
NARROWING THE CANDIDATE LIST
Each of the 10 participants in Tuesday's Republican debate will appear to those viewing in separate boxes, displaying video feeds from their scattered locations. The candidates will make opening statements, one by one, and then they all will face five questions, with 45 seconds or so to answer each, according to Brown. He said video of the debate will remain on the Vernal chamber Facebook page and ChannelV6.com after it's over for those who can't watch it live.
Stevenson and Witt already qualified for the June 30 Republican primary via petition, each collecting the signatures of more than 7,000 registered voters to do so. The April 25 GOP convention will be another means for the hopefuls to secure a spot. Delegates, party faithful selected by other Republicans, will vote on them at the event, and if one garners more than 60% support, he or she will emerge as the sole party nominee, also securing a spot on the primary ballot. If no candidate breaks the 60% threshold, the top two vote getters move on.
Given concerns about spreading coronavirus, campaigning for the U.S. House seat has largely been limited to working the phones, virtual events and other activities that don't entail face-to-face meetings, said Muriel Xochimitl, communications director for Cannon's campaign. Even so, Cannon, a Morgan County councilwoman, hasn't been deterred.
"She has not let COVID-19 stop her or slow her down," said Xochimitl.
Hunter Foster from the Gibson campaign said Gibson, his family and campaign volunteers have been focusing on garnering support from delegates. "That includes making phone calls, writing letters and asking for their support. Our campaign has had several Zoom calls and telephone town halls to talk directly with delegates," Foster said.
Similarly, leading up to the April 25 convention, Stevenson said his focus has been on getting support from the delegates. After the convention, the campaign broadens ahead of the June 30 primary.
The Democratic and Republican primary victors face off in the Nov. 3 general election. Bishop is the Utah lieutenant governor candidate this cycle on GOP gubernatorial hopeful Thomas Wright's ticket.