OGDEN — As the nation contends with heightened debate about racism, two of the hopefuls for the 1st District U.S. House seat are saying any solution needs to come from the grassroots level.
Just as the discussion about race has intensified across the country stemming from the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota, the topic came up at a debate Tuesday among the four GOP House candidates. Candidates Katie Witt and Bob Stevenson lamented Floyd’s death, but said the government isn’t necessarily the place to find a fix to the simmering issues underlying such things.
“It is heartbreaking that we are still dealing with issues of inequality in our nation and it’s something we are going to have to continue to work on,” said Witt, the mayor of Kaysville. She went on: “But it’s not necessarily a government problem to solve. It is the problem of our communities and it is our responsibility as individual community members to come together to find the solutions to this. Whatever systemic racism we have in our communities and our nation we need to address that.”
Racism takes many forms and needs to be addressed, said Stevenson, a Davis County commissioner. But he too thinks the government has a limited role.
“I do not believe that this is something the federal government should get involved in,” he went on. “I know there’s some legislation that’s starting to move through on it. I think that’s completely wrong. I believe that this is something that has to be taken care of at the local level.”
Kerry Gibson, a former Weber County commissioner and Utah House member, lamented the death of Floyd, but he also expressed concern with the violence that has accompanied some of the resulting demonstrations.
“We absolutely cannot live in a country without rule of law, without those opportunities to assume that we can be safe on our own streets,” he said. “I find it inappropriate, I find it sad and frankly I find a lot of the things that have happened to be a real attack on our police force.”
Blake Moore alluded to the debate that erupted in 2016 when some players in the National Football League took to kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem as a form of protest against racism and police brutality. His thoughts at the time, Moore said, were that the players inclined to kneel should stand and, instead, work with community leaders in their respective cities to address the issue.
The four Republicans debated at Weber State University, a day after a debate among the two Democratic hopefuls, Darren Parry and Jamie Cheek. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, currently holds the Northern Utah seat, but he’s not running for the post again after nine terms.
The questions on Tuesday ranged widely, also touching on President Donald Trump, some of the criticism he’s drawn and the GOP hopefuls’ thoughts on the Republican leader.
All four expressed support for Trump, putting a focus on his policy decisions.
“I recognize that there are people with many different opinions, but the fact of the matter is, to me, we’re in a better place in this nation because of the actions and the policy direction of the president of the United States,” Gibson said. “We came from eight years of extremely liberal policies from the Obama administration that I think took us in the wrong direction.”
Moore, a management consultant from Salt Lake City, lauded Trump’s Supreme Court appointees, corporate tax rates under his leadership “that are now globally competitive” and the president’s “stronger stance on China.”
He recognized a sensation of division in the country. “We do feel there is a lot of rhetoric going on and we need to rise above that, and everybody has a responsibility to play in rising above that. But we are on a strong footing,” he said, lauding Trump for laying the groundwork for recovery from the economic hit of COVID-19.
Witt, who regularly voices strong support for Trump in her campaigning, said the president has “done so much for our nation.” He has scaled back government rules and regulations, he’s taken a strong pro-life stance and he has stood up to China.
“And we have got to take China seriously,” she said. “They’re just waiting out President Trump until they can take advantage of our nation even more.”
She isn’t so thrilled with some of his social media activity, she joked. “I wish he would stop tweeting so much, but that’s his way, so I will allow it,” she said.
Stevenson also put the focus on Trump’s policy decisions.
“There are some of his ways that are not my ways. Some of the actions are not my actions. But if you look at the policies and what has taken place overall — you have to judge people by that — we’ve seen this country move forward in ways we haven’t seen in many, many years,” he said.
He went on, saying the partisan divide in Congress is responsible for some of the division in the nation.
“That in itself is what needs to be brought together and that’s part of the reason I’m running for this position,” he said. As a U.S. House member, he said, he’d hope “to help bring people back together to be able to bring this country back together.”
The four hopefuls offered up the initial sort of bill they’d pursue.
Gibson said he’d take action to rein in federal spending and address the U.S. deficit. Moore offered up a similar response.
Witt said she’d first pursue legislation to make daylight savings time permanent year-round. Next she’d try to make tariffs on Chinese goods permanent, then she’d pursue expansion of high-speed Internet accessibility around the country. “It’s the electrification issue of our day,” she said.
Stevenson said he’d seek change allowing for a proper time frame in considering bills, especially complicated bills.
“To me there has to be a time period set in place based on the length of the bill,” he said. “I do not believe that it is correct that leadership passes something down that’s 3,000 pages and expects people to vote on it the next day.”
The federal bailout prompted by the economic hit caused by COVID-19 was the focus of another question. Gibson, Moore and Stevenson said they would have voted for it. Based on what she knows now, Witt said she would have opposed it.
All four expressed varying degrees of support for term limits.
The winners of the GOP and Democratic primaries on June 30 face off in the Nov. 3 general election.