SALT LAKE CITY — Utah House hopeful Lorraine Brown waited too long before filing suit in her bid for a place on the ballot, Gov. Gary Herbert and the other defendants in a court case say in their response to her.
"If her harm were irreparable, requiring the court to issue emergency relief, Brown would not have delayed in bringing her action — she has waited too long," Herbert, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Weber County Clerk-Auditor Ricky Hatch said in their filing on Monday. Brown learned she didn't meet the required 1,000-signature threshold for those petitioning for a place on the ballot "no later than April 13," the filing reads, but didn't file her suit until May 1.
In arguing that her bid for a place on the June 30 Republican ballot for the District 10 seat should be rejected, Herbert and the others also say "last-minute changes to the ballot" boost costs and erode public confidence in elections.
Brown, an attorney from Ogden, filed suit in U.S. District Court, seeking a loosening of state rules governing the process to petition for a place on the election ballot. She cites the extenuating circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A hearing on the matter before District Judge Robert Shelby is scheduled for Wednesday, when Brown has said the matter could be settled.
Brown charges that Herbert’s policy to fight the coronavirus, calling for limited public interaction, combined with the decision by state officials not to grant candidates like her more leeway in gathering signatures on petitions cost her a place on the ballot. She asks that the original deadline for submission of signatures be extended from April 6 to May 6, which would give her a place on the ballot in light of signatures that kept coming in past the original April 6 deadline.
Brown, one of two GOPers seeking the District 10 Utah House seat, also sought a place on the ballot at the Weber County Republican Party convention on April 18 but lost to Travis Campbell, 30 votes to 29. As it stands, Campbell is to face off against Democrat Lou Shurtliff, the incumbent District 10 representative, on Nov. 3 barring any change brought on by the outcome of the Brown lawsuit. The District 10 seat covers parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden.
In their filing, Herbert, Cox and Hatch cast doubt on Brown's assertions about the difficulties in getting signatures, noting that 18 other Utah House hopefuls around the state garnered the required 1,000 in their contests. Brown secured 982 legitimate signatures, according to Weber County election officials, just shy of the required 1,000.
Brown "has not explained how the 1,000-signature threshold became severely burdensome for her while 18 other candidates cleared this hurdle," the defendant's filing reads. Moreover, it continues, her "most productive signature gathering," an average of 32.9 signatures a day, occurred between March 29 and April 6, when coronavirus restrictions were in place around Utah.
If Brown prevails in court, she would potentially force a showdown between her and Campbell on the June 30 primary ballot, with the winner facing off in November against Shurtliff.
Utah law allows candidates for office to seek a place on the ballot via petition and via their political party's convention.