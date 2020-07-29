Three cities and one fire district in Davis County are set to hold truth-in-taxation hearings in August as they look to increase property taxes.
Clearfield, Syracuse and West Point cities along with the North Davis Fire District all have announced potential property tax hikes that they'll discuss at the August meetings.
North Davis Fire District covers Clearfield, West Point and Sunset, meaning Clearfield and West Point residents could see a double-whammy of property tax increases should they all be approved.
In all, around 75,000 residents could be affected by the potential tax hikes in northern and western Davis County.
Syracuse is the only city of the three to have an actual tax rate increase on the table, while Clearfield, West Point and the North Davis Fire District seek to keep their rates the same.
Syracuse city manager Brody Bavero said the increase being considered would hike the tax rate from .001512 to .001593, increasing the yearly property tax bill $24.04 for the average home, which is valued at $347,000 in Syracuse.
The city is expecting a big hit to sales tax in the coming year after the RC Willey furniture store relocated from Syracuse to Layton.
The current property tax rate gives a bill of $279.98 on the average home in Syracuse, which has an approximate population of 30,000. Syracuse's sales tax revenue has held strong, Bavero said, because grocery stores did well during the pandemic.
Clearfield, with an average home value of $246,000 and a population also in the neighborhood of 30,000, has the highest potential tax hike on the table, as the average tax bill would increase by $34.10, from $132.86 to $166.96, for residents. For commercial entities, the average proposed increase is $61.99, from $241.57 to $303.56.
City manager JJ Allen said the city intends the keep the tax rate the same, which would capture increased revenue from increased property values. The city needs some extra revenue, like most cities, after dealing with intense COVID-19 restrictions this spring.
In Clearfield specifically, the aquatic center was shut down for over a month and Allen, along with tentative fiscal year 2020-21 budget documents, estimates the city lost $100,000 from its closing.
West Point wants to maintain its current rate of .000917, city manger Kyle Laws said. The average home value in West Point is $319,000 and the population is around 10,500.
The city also wanted to go through a truth-in-taxation process so that it could have more sales tax receipts to look at before adopting a fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
COVID-19 restrictions complicated the picture regarding sales tax revenue, Laws said, so the city wants to wait as long as possible to get a clearer idea of what to expect before adopting the budget.
North Davis Fire District board chairperson Tim Roper, who's also a Clearfield City Council member, said there's a chance the district raises its current property tax rate of .001108.
Either way, the fire district has to deal with increased costs all across the board, with a huge increase coming as the district has to buy COVID-19 personal protective equipment.
The North Davis Fire District's hearing is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the North Davis Fire District building, 381 N. 3150 West in West Point. More information is available by calling 801-525-2851.
Syracuse's meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the city hall, 1979 W. 1900 South in Syracuse. More information can be obtained by calling 801-825-1477.
Clearfield's meeting will be virtual only at 7 p.m. Aug. 11. Interested residents can access the meeting at www.zoom.us./j/89868847022, or they can get more information by calling 801-525-2720.
West Point's hearing will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at city hall, located at 3200 W. 300 North in West Point. Questions can be directed to 801-776-0970.