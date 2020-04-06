SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert has vetoed a tax on railroad fuel, disappointing those who hoped the revenue would be used to build overpasses at crossings chronically blocked by trains.
House Bill 356 would have removed the exemption for state sales tax on locomotive fuel and funneled the resulting revenue, an estimated $3.7 million per year, to overpass projects.
Officials in various communities had hoped HB 356 eventually would end extensive delays at crossings on Forest Street in Brigham City, 12th Street in Ogden and on other major thoroughfares in Utah.
Fire trucks, ambulances and police cars stuck at crossings and people trapped in neighborhoods blocked by trains on both sides are a major public safety danger, HB 356 supporters say.
But in his veto message dated April 1, Herbert said the idea of taxing locomotive fuel "is contrary to principles of sound tax policy."
He said good policy "does not tax business inputs when the output is taxed, and that is precisely what HB 356 would do."
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Joel Ferry, R-Brigham City, said the veto was "surprising and disappointing."
He said he met with officials in the Governor's Office in February.
"They didn't express any concerns at that time," Ferry said. "I reached out yesterday (March 31) and they said they were still working on it."
The House passed the bill 69-0 and the Senate approved it on an 18-7 vote.
Supporters of HB 356 say railroads are the only industry not paying taxes on a primary use of fuel.
Furthermore, Ferry said, Herbert approved the measure when it was part of the major tax reform package passed by the Legislature last year (before the whole package was scrapped after public outcry).
But the governor said in the veto letter that HB 356 "could create double taxation: both on the railroad and the ultimate consumer of the products transported by the railroad."
He said the bill "complicates our efforts" toward tax reform.
But Ferry said if the Governor's Office had talked to him, "I could have resolved all of those concerns."
In a contentious House committee hearing in February, Union Pacific and Utah Taxpayers Association lobbyists fought the bill, advancing arguments similar to Herbert's.
Some lawmakers contended in response that Union Pacific is not paying its fair share to resolve the crossing problems and fight Utah air pollution.
Asked if Herbert was swayed by the industry lobbyists, Ferry said, "I think so."
Ferry agreed Utah does a lot to promote a friendly business climate, but it should not be picking winners and losers.
Industries, he said, "should all be paying some form of fuel tax."