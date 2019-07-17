HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Ogden Air Logistics Complex — Hill Air Force Base's massive military maintenance and repair hub — is set to get a new leader later this week.
According to a press release from Hill's 75th Air Base Wing, Brig. Gen. C. McCauley von Hoffman has been named new commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex. von Hoffman, who will replace outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, will officially take command of the complex after a change-of-command ceremony scheduled for July 19.
As commander of the Ogden ALC, von Hoffman will lead a team of approximately 8,100 personnel who perform repair, overhaul, and modification on planes like the F-35, F-16, F-22, A-10, C-130 and T-38 aircraft. The complex also performs work on the Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile system and other items like rocket motors, air munitions and guided bombs, software, electronics and other aerospace components.
According to Hill's release, von Hoffman is a 30-year Air Force veteran. Her most recent assignment was at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, where she served as director of logistics, engineering and force protection for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa since January 2019.
Hawkins is moving to Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, where he'll work as director of logistics, civil engineering, force protection and nuclear integration for Air Force Material Command.