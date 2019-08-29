OGDEN — Hooper residents are the most engaged in Weber County, at least judging by turnout in primary voting earlier this month.
According to final voting figures released Wednesday by the Weber County Election Office, the western Weber County city registered the highest turnout rate of the eight cities in the county that had elections on the ballot. Turnout reached 43.2% in Hooper — where voters whittled the list of mayoral and City Council hopefuls — with 1,751 of 4,057 registered voters casting ballots.
As a whole, turnout across Weber County totaled 30.9%, with 24,606 of 79,653 registered voters casting ballots. That exceeds the 29.3% turnout to the south in Davis County, where 30,550 of 104,189 voters cast ballots.
Here are turnout figures for the other Weber County cities that had primary battles:
Pleasant View, 37.7%, or 1,866 of 4,946 registered voters. Three four-year City Council seats and one two-year post were on the ballot.
North Ogden, 37.3%, or 3,747 of 10,035 voters. Three four-year City Council seats and one two-year post were on the ballot.
West Haven, 29.2%, 1,768 of 6,055 voters. Three City Council posts were on the ballot.
Roy, 28.7%, or 4,344 of 15,164 voters. Three City Council posts were on the ballot.
Ogden, 28.5%, or 8,231 of 28,843 voters. The mayoral contest was on the ballot.
South Ogden, 28.1%, or 2,146 of 7,646 voters. Three City Council seats were on the ballot.
Harrisville, 25.9%, or 753 of 2,907 voters. Three City Council seats were on the ballot.
The voting culminating Aug. 13 served to narrow the list of City Council and mayoral candidates. The top vote-getters appear on the Nov. 5 ballot, along with the candidates for city posts in other cities who weren’t on the primary ballot because of the smaller number of hopefuls.