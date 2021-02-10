SALT LAKE CITY — The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Tuesday inspired by a Layton woman who wished she could have checked her domestic abuser's criminal record before she began dating him.
House Bill 249, sponsored by Rep. Stephen Handy, R-Layton, authorizes the Utah Judicial Council to allow people a limited amount of searches in the state courts database without having to pay a monthly subscription fee.
Lara Wilson endured chronic physical abuse after she began a relationship with a man she thought was "perfect" when she met him, she told the committee during a hearing at the Capitol.
"If I had known of my ex-boyfriend's violent history, I would not have dated him," she said. "There needs to be a way."
The committee unanimously approved the bill and sent it to the House for further action.
Wilson approached Handy after emerging from months of surgeries, time at a domestic violence crisis center and therapy with Davis Behavioral Health.
She also connected with victims' advocates and other domestic violence survivors.
Jenna Nelson of Clearfield, a friend of Wilson's who Handy helped last year on a bill relaxing the statute of limitations for sexual assault crimes, said after Tuesday's hearing she was happy with the outcome.
"A conviction of violence is public record and should be easy for the public to obtain and use to protect themselves," Nelson said.
But she said she was disappointed in comments by Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City.
King said he was troubled that people who have made mistakes have a difficult time getting past them and rebuilding their lives. Further exposure of their records would be a hindrance, he said.
"Domestic violence is not a mistake, it's a choice," Nelson said.
"Domestic violence incenses me," King said, but he hoped the bill could be changed to limit the scope of searches.
The bill could have "quite a few unintended consequences," attorney Steven Burton, representing the Utah Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, told the committee.
He recommended people be able to search only information about criminal convictions, not charges that are dismissed or resolved through pleas in abeyance.
A general records search could yield information about any manner of cases someone may have in their record, such as civil rights lawsuits and paternity, divorce and debt collection cases, Burton said.
He said he visualizes "a group of friends getting together and they can go look up their court cases and basically get in their business," he said. "And once it goes on the internet, nothing comes back."
Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove, said, however, "These are public records and they are intended to be public."
Under Handy's bill, the Judicial Council would set up limited access to the court system's Xchange records repository, perhaps for $5.
On an ongoing subscription basis, companies, including media outlets, already routinely access the files.
"The media has access and they look for every one of our (legislators') names every single day," Brammer said.
He said data collection firms crawl the data routinely, and HB 249 would only "make the price a little less for the average person."
Knowing that more people might be looking at records, Brammer said, some past offenders would have greater incentive to work to get their records expunged.
Handy said domestic violence is "a scourge of our society" and the crime increased 20% in Utah during 2020.
Julie Valentine, a Brigham Young University nursing professor, urged support for HB 249. She said it's vital in a world dominated by social media.
In previous generations, she said, "there was some degree of vetting through mutual friends. But now people meet more on dating apps."
Valentine, who also serves as a sexual assault nurse examiner, said research by Wasatch Forensic Nurses shows that of 8,000 rapes, more than 200 "happened right after first-time meetings on dating apps."
"We believe our findings show violent persons use these dating apps as hunting grounds and search for vulnerable victims," Valentine said.