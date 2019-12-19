PARK CITY — A retired businessman and former teacher from Park City will be making a bid for the 1st Congressional District U.S. House seat.
Howard Wallack, a Republican, called himself a political outsider and said he can "make a real difference helping to cure the toxic political climate in our country."
Four Republicans and one Democrat have already filed to run for the seat, according to the Federal Election Commission website, while two others also say they're running. The post, now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican who isn't seeking reelection in 2020, represents northern and northeastern Utah, including Weber County, northern Davis County and Summit County, where Park City is located.
"Unlike career politicians who will do or say anything to get reelected, I believe in term limits and simple, common-sense solutions to problems and do not care which side of the aisle a good idea comes from," Wallack said in a statement Wednesday. "I care about solutions and results."
He touched on border security, government spending and the U.S. defense in his statement.
"My focus will be on results, and I will not concern myself with negative campaigning or partisan squabbling. I will defend the Bill of Rights and believe we must secure our border, fix our immigration process and put an end to deficit spending," he said. He said he'd "work to ensure the national security of every American" and also called for "workable solutions to the opioid epidemic."
Wallack said he started his career as a public school teacher and eventually took over a transportation company where he had worked, later selling it.
He's never held political office. He ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2012 because an early map of the district as boundaries were redrawn to accommodate a new district added to Utah that year showed him inside its limits, his campaign said in an email. The boundaries were subsequently changed, keeping him in the 1st District, but he stayed in the race.
The 1st District candidates who have filed with the FEC thus far are Republicans Tina Cannon, Katie Witt, Mark Shepherd and Bob Stevenson and Democrat Jamie Cheek.