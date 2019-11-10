OGDEN — Voters in tiny Huntsville are the most engaged.
Voter turnout there, 60.4%, was top among the 14 Weber County locales with races on last Tuesday’s election ballot, anyway.
North Ogden, where turnout for the heated mayoral and City Council races there, totaled 53.6%, according to figures from the Weber County Elections Office.
Voting culminated last Tuesday across Weber County in numerous mayoral and city council races, and the elections office on Friday released updated vote totals along with turnout figures for each city. Across Weber County, turnout totaled 40.2%, 42,232 of 105,035 registered voters.
Here are the turnout figures by city:
Huntsville, 60.4%
North Ogden, 53.6%
Marriott-Slaterville, 50.8%
Hooper, 49.3%
Uintah, 49.1%
Pleasant View, 45.5%
Riverdale, 43.3%
Farr West 40.3%
Washington Terrace, 38.8%
Ogden, 37.6%
West Haven, 37.5%
Harrisville, 37.3%
South Ogden, 37.3%
Roy 35.7%
Turnout in unincorporated Weber County, including Plain City, totaled 37%. Plain City had no city races on the ballot on Nov. 5. Aside from the varied city and town races, voters across Weber County weighed in on Proposition 3, a measure calling for a study into the notion of changing the county government format. Proposition 3 failed.
The updated vote totals released Friday factor around 4,000 ballots from across the county that weren’t counted on Election Day. The new tallies didn’t change the outcome of any races.