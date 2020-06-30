OGDEN — With more than double the votes of her opponent, it appears incumbent Leann Kilts will win the Republican primary race for the Weber County recorder/surveyor.
At the very least, she has a huge lead.
Preliminary election results released Tuesday night showed Kilts with 10,996 votes, or 67.05% of votes. James Couts, a land surveyor from Roy, had 5,404 votes.
Couts beat Kilts 285-229 in voting among GOP delegates at the Weber County Republican Party convention in April. Both made it to the primary ballot since neither garnered more than 60% backing, per party rules.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Weber County!" Kilts said in a statement to the Standard-Examiner.
Couts sent a statement to the Standard-Examiner after initial results were posted.
"Sometimes in lower profile races when there are a few higher profile contests, it's difficult to full get a message out. I do wish more people understood the importance of the County Surveyor/Recorder position. All of our elected officials have the ability to affect the quantity and quality of government they receive. And I truly believe the majority of Weber County residents want more liberty and less government. And I certainly don't believe averaging nearly a 10% budget increase annually is less government. But congratulations to the incumbent. She ran an honest race and was very open about the fee increases she worked to bring to Weber County. While we don't see eye to eye on everything, I will support her fully in the general election," the statement read.
Kilts, who's from Plain City, was elected recorder/surveyor in 2014, initially for a term of six years. Then the terms changed from six to four years, so the recorder/surveyor seat will be up for voting in 2024.
According to Utah's election website, Weber County clerks had processed 21,885 ballots as of 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday. No information was available on how many ballots were Republican or Democrat.
The Weber County Recorder/Surveyor Office manages land records, including records on property boundaries. Kilts will face off on Nov. 3 against the Democratic recorder/surveyor hopeful, Samuel Leake of North Ogden.
Reporter Tim Vandenack contributed to this story.