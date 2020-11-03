OGDEN — It appears Jim Harvey will be elected Weber County Commissioner for a second term.
Initial ballot counts posted Tuesday evening of unofficial results show the Republican incumbent defeating Democratic challenger Alex McDonald, by taking home more than 61% of the nearly 68,000 ballots cast.
Harvey was first elected to the seat C Weber County Commission post in 2016. The seat is an at-large position, whose officeholder represents the entire county, which meant all registered voters across Weber County weighed in on the race. The two other commission posts, held by Gage Froerer and Scott Jenkins, also Republicans, weren't up this election cycle.
County commissioners hold executive and legislative powers in the county, creating policies and overseeing their implementation. Much of what they oversee impacts the unincorporated corners of the county, though county government functions have impact in cities as well.
Before seeking election to the county commission seat, Harvey had long worked for the county as general manager of the county-owned Golden Spike Event Center for 22 years. He also runs a business, The Vac Guy.
Harvey had endorsements from the mayors of 14 Weber County cities, as well Froerer and Jenkins.
"I'm just overwhelmed in gratitude right now," Harvey said late Tuesday night, singling out his wife and children for helping him during the campaign.
During his first term, Harvey said he focused on fiscal responsibility and taking a businesslike approach to governance. He also said he worked to improve relationships within the county and outside of it.
"We've had more 2-to-1 votes on the commission than you can believe," Harvey said. "But we're still kind and respectful. That's a big thing for me. Hopefully people see that and maybe it spreads. That's the goal."
Harvey previously told the Standard-Examiner a commission decision in 2019 that eliminated a expensive retirement perk for county elected officials and a property tax shift commissioners approved last year which reduced taxes for Weber County residents living in incorporated cities have been examples of his fiscal responsibility. He said he plans to take that same fiscal ideology into his next term.
"Expect lot more of the same," he said.
Recorder/surveyor race
Also in Weber County government, Republican incumbent Leann Kilts is the presumptive winner of the recorder/surveyor. Tuesday night's ballot showed Kilts had nearly 66% of the more than 67,000 ballots cast. Democratic challenger Samuel Leake had 34% of the total.
Kilts, who’s from Plain City, was elected recorder/surveyor in 2014, initially for a term of six years. Since then, the terms have changed from six to four years, so the seat will be up again in 2024.
The Weber County Recorder/Surveyor Office manages land records, including records on property boundaries.
"It's tough to be in a race, but I believe in what I do," Kilts said. "Property is one of you most important assets, so I'm honored. It reflects that people value what I do and trust me to do what's right."
Standard-Examiner reporter Tim Vandenack contributed to this story.