The return of Internal Revenue Service employees to their campuses in places like Ogden has begun.
But it’s a gradual process.
“These employees are volunteers, and these 11,000 employees haven’t all returned yet,” said Chad Hooper, president of the Professional Managers Association, which represents IRS managers across the country. In making the move, he said during a press briefing Wednesday that they have to weigh things like the IRS mission and their own personal safety, among other things.
In early April, the agency, which employs 75,000 people across the country — including around 5,000 in the Ogden area — sent many workers home as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Around 44,000 have remained on the job, working from home, according to Hooper, with the remaining 30,000 or so on administrative leave — paid but not working. Last week, following a request from agency leadership for 11,000 volunteers to return to the job, some of those who had been off the job started trickling back.
Hooper, an IRS manager from the Philadelphia area who addressed the media via a web connection, said attitudes seem to be mixed among workers going back. He didn’t address the specific situation in Ogden or any other IRS locale, but rather cited anecdotal information he’s been receiving from around the country.
“Some people are worried. Some people are scared. Some people are excited to get back to work,” he said.
Those returning seem “pleasantly surprised” at the cleanliness and cleaning protocols implemented at the worksites, he went on. “I’m sure that as that word gets out and more people volunteer to come in, people will feel safe to be in their office.”
Local and national IRS labor reps didn’t immediately respond to Standard-Examiner queries seeking comment, nor did the agency itself. But insights like Hooper’s help paint a picture of what IRS workers returning to work face as the coronavirus threat seemingly eases. The agency is the largest employer in Weber County.
The IRS has agreed to provide personal protective equipment, like masks, for employees. But availability varies, with IRS workers in Kansas City, Missouri, reporting that supplies are on hand, and employees in Brookhaven, New York, saying they have to supply their own, Hooper said.
More generally, some face existential questions about what comes next given all the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Many wonder how the broader mass of workers will be transitioned back to their places of work.
The largest concern for IRS workers, as with those in all sectors, “is understanding what a new normal will look like. Our employees are wondering how they will be phased back in,” Hooper said. Will there be staggered shifts to minimize the number of employees at individual sites at any given time? Will those doing work from home continue to do so?
“These sorts of anxieties exist for everyone and unfortunately there just isn’t a solid answer. It depends upon what every person in our nation does to prevent the spread of this pandemic, and that’s the only thing that will give clarity as to an appropriate return date,” he said.
On the positive side, extra incentive pay for many of the 11,000 volunteers coming back will be an additional 10% of their normal wages. Mailroom workers, whose jobs are considered higher risk, will be able to tap incentive pay hikes of up to 25%.