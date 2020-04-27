OGDEN — The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has started calling more employees back to work, including those who staff the agency's Ogden locations, according to labor and IRS correspondence outlining the turn of events.
Earlier this month, starting April 6, the federal agency had sent home workers deemed nonessential to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus. Essential workers were still called to work and many others were already working from home.
Beginning Monday, though, the IRS is recalling "certain employees in mission-critical functions to handle work that must be conduced onsite," reads an email sent last Friday to IRS workers from Robin Bailey Jr., the IRS human capital officer. U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat and chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, included a link to the email in a statement on the matter on Saturday.
"This initial wave of employee recalls will total roughly 10,000 employees at the agency’s 10 campus locations," Tony Reardon, president of the Washington, D.C.-based National Treasury Employees Union, said in a statement to the Standard-Examiner. The NTEU represents IRS employees nationwide, including many of the 5,000 or so who work in Ogden.
The IRS is the largest employer in Ogden and the recall could potentially have a big impact here, getting many workers back to their workplaces. Before the decision to send workers home on April 6, some had expressed concern about workplace safety and the possibility of contracting the coronavirus.
Still, it's not clear how many workers in Ogden may be impacted. In a social media message to union members, Robert Lawrence, president of NTEU Chapter 67, which serves Ogden, said there's no specific time frame for the broader reopening of facilities here. Workers, he said, should contact their managers for more details while, whose working from home are to continue to do so.
The IRS will initially seek volunteers to return to work, providing them with "incentive pay" as added inducement, moves lauded by Reardon. If not enough volunteers step forward, Reardon went on, "the agency will direct employees to return to the workplace."
Those coming back will help with processing of income tax returns, among other functions. The original deadline for filing of returns was April 15, but it was moved to July 15 as the IRS scaled back its workforce. "Their tasks include opening taxpayer correspondence, handling tax documents, taking taxpayer telephone calls and performing other functions related to the filing season," Reardon said.
Union leaders have expressed concern about steps to maintain cleanliness inside IRS offices and those worries linger.
"We are communicating with the IRS about working conditions at those facilities to make sure there are adequate cleaning and disinfecting supplies, accommodations to allow for physical distancing among employees and personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves," Reardon said.
FACE-COVERING FLAP
Last Friday's memo from Bailey to IRS workers instructs them to wear "cloth face coverings" at IRS worksites to help slow the potential spread of the coronavirus, using their own masks if need be.
"Although the IRS is seeking to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves, each IRS facility may not be able to initially procure the PPE for all employees immediately. Employees are therefore required to bring personal face coverings for their nose and mouth area when they come to work," Bailey said.
That provision drew fire from Neal, the Massachusetts congressman, and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia and chairman of the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee.
"It is understandable that in carrying out its mission during a crisis, the agency would require some employees to report back to work during perilous times," the lawmakers said in their statement on Saturday. "However, it is completely irresponsible and unethical for the IRS to demand those workers obtain their own protective equipment — this is the responsibility of the federal government to its workers."
The statement, citing IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, noted that 100 IRS employees around the country have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that four have died because of the virus.
Similarly, Bailey, on the one hand, and Neal and Lewis on the other offered differing takes on the sentiments of IRS workers.
"People have differing levels of concern associated with the current situation," Bailey said in his memo.
Neal and Lewis, by contrast, said employees "are likely distraught" at the potential health threats of returning to work and repercussions if they don't have masks. Employees shouldn't have to return to work, they said, until the IRS can provide them with the required safety equipment.
The IRS didn't respond to a Standard-Examiner inquiry on the matter.