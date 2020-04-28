WASHINGTON, D.C. — Some Internal Revenue Service workers are feeling apprehension as they prepare to return to work after a break prompted by the novel coronavirus, according to the head of the union representing many of them.
"Among their concerns were how many employees would be there, if the buildings had been cleaned and if extra cleaning and disinfecting would be the standard moving forward," Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said in a statement Tuesday. "They were concerned about proper distancing from their colleagues, a lack of agency-provided personal protective equipment and performing their work in a safe environment."
Even so, the head of the Professional Managers Association, which represents IRS managers, noted the necessity of getting IRS workers back on the job, in part to help process payments to the public outlined in the federal CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion federal measure meant to prop up the U.S. economy as it reels due to coronavirus fallout.
Representatives of the workers would prefer that they be allowed to stay home as the coronavirus pandemic lingers on, said Chad Hooper, president of the association. At the same time, he continued, the duties of IRS managers and staffers, including issuing of payments under the CARES Act, "are life-sustaining measures for millions of Americans and cannot be done entirely remotely."
Starting April 6, the federal agency had directed IRS workers deemed nonessential to stay off the job to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, while others worked remotely from their homes. But word started trickling out last Friday and over the weekend that some 10,000 IRS workers in Ogden and across the nation would be called back to work starting Monday. That's notable locally as the IRS is Weber County's largest employer, with some 5,000 workers at scattered sites in the Ogden area.
Local IRS workers or labor reps haven't spoken out publicly as operations here ratchet back up.
In a statement sent to the Standard-Examiner Tuesday, though, the IRS noted that the agency is seeking volunteers among the agency's workforce who are willing to return. Those who return will get "incentive pay" as an inducement. What's more, the agency will comply with or exceed federal safety guidelines, maintaining social-distancing among workers, among other things.
Workers at IRS locations will be required to wear face coverings and the agency is in the process of obtaining protective gear, with deliveries expected this coming weekend or next week, according to the IRS statement. An IRS official said last Friday that returning workers might have to bring their own face coverings given limited supplies, a provision that drew fire from two Democratic U.S. lawmakers who said the government should provide workers with such things.
Reardon, the union president, said the number of IRS employees returning to work thus far allows for proper distancing. Likewise, the agency has provided assurances that common areas and "high-touch points" will be cleaned more frequently. Still, the measures don't completely eliminate all apprehensions.
"There remains a fear among employees that by returning to these worksites their health is at risk along with that of their families, so they are cautious in their return," he said.
At any rate, tax returns, tax payments, identify-theft claims and more are piling up in IRS offices and need attention, according to Hooper.
"Without the employees being called to serve, customer service operations would remain unmanned, mail rooms would become stockpiles for backlogged taxpayer issues and fraudsters seeking to take advantage of COVID-19 chaos may succeed," he said. "The question is not if employees should return to do this work, it is determining the safest method for their return to take place."