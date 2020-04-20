OGDEN — Jim Harvey moves on as the sole Republican hopeful in his bid for reelection to the Weber County Commission.
Travis Campbell, meantime, received the nomination at the Weber County Republican Party convention as the party's pick in the race for the District 10 Utah House seat, narrowly beating Lorraine Brown. Brown, though, has submitted a letter to county election officials challenging the results of her parallel petition effort for a place on the Republican primary ballot, muddying things, at least for now.
Weber County Republican Party delegates voted Saturday on the party's nominees in three races that drew multiple GOP contenders, aiming to sort out the preferences of party stalwarts. Results weren't finalized until Monday, and Harvey, seeking his second term in the at-large seat C county commission post, won the three-way race for the party nomination in that race, garnering 309 votes or 60.1% of the total. He outdistanced Toby Mileski, the former Pleasant View mayor, who got 167 votes, and Brenda Doris, with 38 votes. By garnering more than 60% support, Harvey moves on to the Nov. 3 general election ballot as the sole GOPer.
"I'm really grateful to be trusted by the people who are elected to represent neighborhoods," Harvey said. He'll face Democrat Alex McDonald in November.
Campell beat Brown 30 votes to 29 in the nominating contest for the District 10 seat, which represents parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden. Because Brown had filed her intent to petition for a place on the June 30 Republican primary via collection of signatures, frowned upon by party leadership, Campbell's 50.8% vote total is enough to propel him on as the party's sole nominee.
"I have the support of the delegates. It's an honor and it means a lot to me," said Campbell, a staffer in the office of U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop.
Brown, though, sent a letter to the Weber County Elections Office on Monday, challenging the determination that she didn't get enough signatures to secure a primary ballot spot through the petition process. Ryan Cowley, the county elections director, didn't reveal specifics of the letter but said it had been passed on to the county's legal experts for review.
"As with anything, there's always the opportunity to challenge," he said.
Brown didn't immediately return a call Monday seeking comment on her plans. But an initial review of her effort earlier this month by Weber County elections officials found she had garnered 999 signatures on petitions, just shy of the 1,000 needed to get on the ballot via petition. A subsequent review after Brown raised questions lowered the total to 981, Cowley said. In light of Brown's letter Monday, he said he's awaiting review by legal representatives before determining what comes next, if anything.
After winning the convention vote, Campbell said he's focusing on the Nov. 3 general election. Lou Shurtliff, the incumbent, is the Democratic contender.
Also, Saturday, challenger James Couts bested incumbent Leann Kilts 285-229 in the delegate voting, a 55.4%-44.6% margin, according to Lacy Richards, chairwoman of the county party. But because both sought the party nomination only through the convention process, they will face off in the June 30 GOP primary, neither having garnered more than 60% backing. Samuel Leake is the Democratic contender in that race.
Other Republicans getting nomination via acclamation because they were the only GOP hopefuls in their races were Utah House candidates Steve Waldrip, the incumbent in District 8; Calvin Musselman, the incumbent in District 9; and Ryan Wilcox, seeking the District 7 seat. County Assessor John Ulibarri and County Treasurer John Bond, incumbents seeking reelection, were similarly nominated.
Both the state Republican and Democratic parties will now be holding conventions to select party nominees for federal races, statewide races and Utah House and Senate posts that cross county boundaries. Voting in each convention is to culminate Saturday.