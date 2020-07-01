John Johnson, the Republican hopeful for the District 19 Utah Senate race, felt pretty comfortable on Wednesday.
He had a lead of more than 10 percentage points over Johnny Ferry in his bid for the GOP nomination in the contest. Still, he wasn't yet calling it a victory.
"I hate to get ahead of it, but I think it looks good for us," Johnson said.
As of the latest vote update on Wednesday, Johnson held a solid lead over Ferry in the race for the GOP nomination in the District 19 Utah Senate race, according to incomplete totals. Johnson, a Utah State University professor from North Ogden, had received 4,315 votes, 56% of the total, to 3,395, or 44%, for Ferry, a businessman from Pleasant View.
In explaining the support he's garnered, Johnson pointed to his active role in a grassroots effort to fight a controversial tax overhaul plan Utah lawmakers approved during a special session late last year, decried by many.
Lawmakers ultimately rescinded the overhaul owing to the pressure, and Johnson noted that another candidate similarly opposed to the overhaul also fared well on Tuesday, Chris Wilson. Wilson appeared headed to a landslide win in the GOP primary in the District 25 Utah Senate race over incumbent Sen. Lyle Hillyard, who helped lead the task force that crafted the tax overhaul proposal, according to vote totals on Wednesday.
Though voting culminated Tuesday, ballots must be quarantined before they can be counted, and elections officials in Weber County were expecting to release more vote tallies on Thursday, adding to those already out. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Katy Owens in the Nov. 3 general election.
Sen. Allen Christensen, a North Ogden Republican, now holds the District 19 seat, but he's not running again. Thus, whoever ultimately comes out on top in November, there will be a new face representing District 19, which serves parts of northern Ogden, North Ogden and Pleasant View. It also extends to the the Ogden Valley and parts of Summit and Morgan counties.