John Johnson held a solid lead over Johnny Ferry in the race for the GOP nomination in the District 19 Utah Senate race, according to incomplete totals Tuesday night.
According to the figures, Johnson, a Utah State University professor who lives in North Ogden, had 4,310 votes, 55.9% of the total, to 3,395 votes for Ferry, 44.1% of the total. Ferry is a businessman from Pleasant View.
Voting culminated Tuesday, but because ballots must be quarantined before they can be counted, the last ones to come in have not yet been counted. In Weber County, at least, the final ballots — most of them anyway — won't be counted until Thursday, adding to Tuesday's results.
The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Katy Owens in the Nov. 3 general election.
Sen. Allen Christensen, a North Ogden Republican, now holds the District 19 seat, but he's not running again. Thus, whoever ultimately comes out on top in November, there will be a new face representing District 19, which serves parts of northern Ogden, North Ogden and Pleasant View. It also extends to the the Ogden Valley and parts of Summit and Morgan counties.