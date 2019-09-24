SALT LAKE CITY — A judge ruled Monday a Davis County Jail nurse was deliberately indifferent to the medical care of Heather Miller, who fell from a top bunk and died a few hours later of massive internal bleeding.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish also said attorneys for Miller's mother, Cynthia Stella, are entitled to proceed to trial on their allegation that Davis County's lack of written jail medical policies played a role in the woman's Dec. 21, 2016, death.
But further, Parrish ruled that then-Sheriff Todd Richardson and jail nursing supervisor James Ondricek are entitled to qualified immunity from the civil suit. That's because Stella's attorneys failed to demonstrate those officials were aware that any substantial risk to inmates existed from the lack of policies.
Of several lawsuits against Davis and Weber counties over a swarm of jail deaths in 2016, Monday's ruling is the first time a court has determined that a jail violated an inmate's Eighth Amendment right to adequate medical care.
That part of the Miller case, therefore, may proceed to the penalty phase, where Parrish would be asked to determine monetary damages or other penalties against the county due to nurse Marvin Anderson's actions.
Anderson did not check Miller's vital signs and had her put in a lightly monitored cell in which her nearly severed spleen continued to bleed for almost three hours until jail guards noticed she was barely conscious.
In a court deposition, Anderson said he thought Miller was withdrawing from narcotics, and added he was biased to assume such a condition because it was so common among jail inmates.
Stella said Tuesday she was happy about the "good ruling" substantiating that her 28-year-old daughter — who was a passenger in a traffic stop and jailed on suspicion of misdemeanor drug possession — was deprived of adequate care in the jail.
But she expressed anger that Richardson and Ondricek were not found liable.
Of Richardson, the two-term sheriff who left office in January 2019, Stella said, "He's getting away with murder. It totally blows my mind."
Stella, a Reno, Nevada, resident who has made numerous trips to Utah to attend court proceedings and has lobbied state officials to enact system changes, said a lack of written medical policies was an obvious wrong.
Richardson, she said, "is not touchable and I don't understand why."
Parrish ruled that while Richardson junked the jail's medical policies even though the sheriff's office's overall policy mandated them, Stella's attorneys "failed to establish a pattern of conduct at the jail that would have made Sheriff Richardson aware of substantial risk to prisoners arising from the lack of a medical protocol."
Likewise, the judge said in her 37-page decision, "There is no evidence that Nurse Ondricek was aware that his failure to train and implement protocols created a substantial risk of harm to inmates."
"These people should be held accountable," Stella said. "They are the ones in charge."
Parrish was unequivocal, though, that Anderson, and by extension the county, his employer, failed the constitutional test of providing adequate care.
"There is evidence that Nurse Anderson should have realized the significant risk that Miller had been seriously injured by falling from an upper bunk onto a concrete floor," the judge wrote.
"And Nurse Anderson was aware of Miller’s symptoms. At the outset Miller was complaining of pain everywhere."
Parrish said the undisputed record showed that Miller’s cellmate told Anderson that Miller hit her head on the floor; that Miller said she was dizzy and felt nauseated; and she could not walk 20 feet unassisted.
"Nevertheless, Nurse Anderson decided to leave her to sleep off her suspected withdrawal and did not return to check on her," the judge said. "He did not perform a basic blood pressure exam nor did he return to see if her pain had subsided. Miller was unconscious and unmoving for three hours (judge's emphasis) on the floor of her ... cell before she was taken to the medical unit."
Parrish pointed out as well that the county provided no evidence that Miller was withdrawing from narcotics.
"The court concludes that Nurse Anderson disregarded the substantial risk that Miller was seriously injured in the fall and in need of medical attention," Parrish wrote.
Left unresolved is the issue of whether the lack of medical policies directly helped cause Miller's death and was "not merely a contributing factor," Parrish said.
That matter will be left to a jury, the judge said.
Efforts to contact Jesse Trentadue, a private attorney representing the county, and Tad Draper, Stella's attorney, were not immediately successful.
The case now continues toward trial or settlement talks on the remaining matters.