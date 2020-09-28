BRIGHAM CITY — A federal judge has trimmed almost $90,400 from a $225,600 award of attorney fees that Box Elder County must pay for the alleged false arrest of two Black men.
After the ruling filed Sept. 10 in Salt Lake City U.S. District Court by Judge Dale Kimball, the county still is liable for $135,200 of the originally claimed costs.
The decision caps a civil court battle resulting from the Dec. 14, 2016, arrests of Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoa Fox, Idaho State University students and football players.
After a man described as Black robbed a bank in Malad, Idaho, earlier that day, authorities arrested Fox and McFarlin on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County.
They were jailed overnight in Brigham City before being released without charges.
An Ogden man, also Black, was arrested for the Idaho robbery weeks later. He was convicted and sent to federal prison.
In their 2018 lawsuit against Box Elder County, Oneida County, Idaho, and the Utah Highway Patrol, Fox and McFarlin alleged they were victims of false arrest, racial profiling, excessive force and other civil rights violations.
Oneida triggered the investigation, alerting Utah authorities to the bank robbery. UHP troopers arrested McFarlin and Fox at gunpoint and Box Elder deputies took them to jail.
McFarlin and Fox ended up receiving separate monetary settlements from all three agencies: Box Elder, $10,200; UHP, $21,000; and Oneida, $15,000.
In the UHP and Oneida settlements, attorney fees and costs were included, but the Box Elder fees and costs were submitted separately after the damage awards and later approved by Kimball.
Box Elder attorneys filed motions with Kimball in an effort to overturn the $225,600 claim by the men's attorneys as excessive.
Kimball's ruling examined various legal arguments about the validity of fees and itemized numerous fee entries he determined were not warranted.
The award reduction included a 10% cut, about $15,000, because the fee totals requested dwarfed the relatively smaller damage awards.
"There is no dispute" that McFarlin and Fox are the prevailing party in the case, Kimball said, but the scope of the win is far from sweeping.
"Plaintiffs have not received an admission of guilt, acknowledgment of constitutional rights violations, nor can the court find any change in any of the defendants’ policies or procedures" as a result of the mistaken arrests, the judge said.
Kimball wrote that he is "troubled by the contrast" between the Box Elder settlement amount and "the portion of the overall fees and costs plaintiffs believe the Box Elder defendants owe."
"Even factoring in all of the settlements and after the court has reduced plaintiffs’ fee requests, plaintiffs are requesting that one defendant pay more than three times the amount of money in fees than it received from all three defendants in settlements," Kimball said. "This request is unreasonable."
Fox and McFarlin were represented by Idaho Falls attorney Bron Rammell and a private attorney representing the Utah counties risk pool, R. Blake Hamilton, argued Box Elder's case.
According to the Utah Counties indemnity Pool, damage awards and attorney fees are paid by the pool. Box Elder and other counties contribute yearly premiums to the pool.