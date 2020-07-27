Jared Andersen and Cindy Carter each have 541 votes in the primary race for the Morgan County Council District 3 seat.
Unless one of them requests a recount by 5 p.m. Tuesday, the race will be decided for them through a provision of Utah’s state code sometime this week by three judges from Utah’s Second Judicial District.
The code states, “When a tie vote occurs in any primary election for any county office, the district court judges of the district in which the county is located shall, at a public meeting called by the judges and in the presence of the candidates involved, select the nominee by lot cast in whatever manner the judges determine.”
Initially, judges David Connors, Michael DeReda and Noel Hyde were supposed to gather at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Morgan to pick names out of hats to decide the winner. That drawing was canceled, according to Utah State Courts spokesperson Geoffery Fattah.
“Judge Connors felt it was better to wait for the time window to pass on a recount before drawing lots. We will know more tomorrow. If there is a recount, it may take up to two days to get results. If not, the event can happen Wednesday, or Thursday. I will post notice when Judge Connors sets a new date,” Fattah said.
Ties happen in county races about once every 10 years, Fattah said, but whenever the drawing happens, it’s expected to be an exciting display of a seldom-used part of Utah’s code.
“I don’t think anybody has had any recollection beyond a generation that this has happened,” he said.
The judges have many options for deciding how to break the tiebreaker: flipping a coin, drawing straws, drawing names out of a hat, etc.
Fattah indicated Monday morning the three judges would draw names out of separate hats, meaning a best two-out-of-three scenario for the eventual winner.
Stacy Netz Clark, the Morgan County clerk, said Monday that a recount is not yet underway. However, candidates, if they so wish, have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request one, she said.
One of the candidates emailed Clark’s office saying they weren’t going to request a recount, she said.
State law, according to a press release sent by Fattah, states that candidates can still request a recount several days after the judicial drawing, so even once the names are drawn, the race might have another twist to it.
Andersen is the former Weber County engineer and former head coach of the Morgan High boys soccer team.
Carter is the CEO of ICORR Technologies, an oil and gas pipeline services company in Morgan that specializes in a practice called cathodic protection, which helps control corrosion of metal surfaces.
The District 3 incumbent, Robert Kilmer, didn’t file for reelection.